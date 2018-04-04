10 hot tickets: Ringo Starr, Rascal Flatts, Counting Crows on sale this week

Comedian Brian Regan performs at the Chicago Theatre on Monday, Dec. 31. Courtesy of Comedy Central

Adam Duritz with Counting Crows, which performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. Associated Press, 2017

Eddie Clendening stars as Elvis Presley in the musical "Heartbreak Hotel" at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago from Saturday, June 30, through Sunday, Sept. 9. Courtesy of Broadway in Chicago

Guitarist Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts, which performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on Friday, Aug. 10. Associated Press, 2018

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band performs at the Chicago Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 22. Associated Press, 2016

B96 Pepsi Summer Bash: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont: pop/rock. $55-$75. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 6. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.

"Heartbreak Hotel," limited run from Saturday, June 30, through Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago: Stage jukebox musical inspired by the early years of Elvis Presley's music career. $35-$75. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 6. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com.

Rascal Flatts -- "Back to Us Tour 2018": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 10100 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park: country. $99.50; $228-$360 VIP tickets. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.

Toad the Wet Sprocket: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago: rock. $40. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Rachelle Ferrell: 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 24 and 25, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: pop/R&B. $50-$75. On sale now. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Counting Crows -- "25 Years and Counting Tour" with LIVE: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 10100 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park: rock. $225-$850 VIP tickets. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.

The The: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago: punk/rock. $55. On sale at noon Friday, April 6. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: rock. $62.50-$250. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 6. (800) 745-3000 of thechicagotheatre.com.

Lake Street Dive: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago: rock. $37.50. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 6. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Brian Regan: 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: comedy. $49.50-$76.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 6. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.