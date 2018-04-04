10 hot tickets: Ringo Starr, Rascal Flatts, Counting Crows on sale this week

B96 Pepsi Summer Bash: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont: pop/rock. $55-$75. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 6. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.
"Heartbreak Hotel," limited run from Saturday, June 30, through Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago: Stage jukebox musical inspired by the early years of Elvis Presley's music career. $35-$75. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 6. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com.
Rascal Flatts -- "Back to Us Tour 2018": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 10100 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park: country. $99.50; $228-$360 VIP tickets. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.
Toad the Wet Sprocket: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago: rock. $40. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.
Rachelle Ferrell: 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 24 and 25, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: pop/R&B. $50-$75. On sale now. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.
Counting Crows -- "25 Years and Counting Tour" with LIVE: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 10100 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park: rock. $225-$850 VIP tickets. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.
The The: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago: punk/rock. $55. On sale at noon Friday, April 6. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: rock. $62.50-$250. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 6. (800) 745-3000 of thechicagotheatre.com.
Lake Street Dive: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago: rock. $37.50. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 6. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.
Brian Regan: 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: comedy. $49.50-$76.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 6. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.