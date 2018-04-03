Pitbull is performing at Ribfest? Yes, Mr. Worldwide will be there

Pitbull will perform July 5 in Naperville as part of the annual Ribfest celebration. Associated Press, 2016

Pitbull will perform July 5 in Naperville as part of the Exchange Club's Ribfest celebration in Knoch Park near downtown.

He's the last headliner to be announced for the annual bash that this year also features Melissa Etheridge, the Stray Cats and fireworks on July 4; country stars Jake Owen, Chris Janson and Jordan Davis on July 6; and rocker Steven Tyler and the Loving Mary Band on July 7.

From Mr. 305 to Mr. Worldwide, Armando Christian Perez, aka Pitbull, rose from the streets of Miami to achieve international success with No. 1 hits in 15 countries and sales of 6 million albums.

He's been the subject of specials for CNBC, CNN, CBS, NBC and ABC; appeared on "Empire," "Shark Tank" and "Dancing with the Stars;" and had his music featured in "Men In Black III" and "The Penguins of Madagascar."

He hosted the American Music Awards in 2013 and 2014 and has been in residency in Las Vegas.

He recently released his 10th full-length album, "Climate Change," that includes collaborations with Enrique Iglesias and Flo Rida & LunchMoney Lewis.

Tickets for Pitbull go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 6, through ribfest.net. Group sales and multiday Ribfest packages are available at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 5.

Individual day tickets already are on sale for all of the other performers.

Now in its 31st year, Ribfest attracts more than 200,000 visitors annually with proceeds supporting more than 50 agencies that work to eliminate child abuse and domestic violence. The Exchange Club has donated more than $16 million to those causes.

For details, visit ribfest.net.