7 questions with 'This is Us' star Chrissy Metz

hello

Chrissy Metz stars as Kate on the hit NBC drama "This Is Us." She will be talking about her new book this week in Naperville. Courtesy of NBC

Chrissy Metz heads to Naperville this week to promote her book "This Is Me." Associated Press, 2018

Actress Chrissy Metz, one of the stars of NBC's "This is Us," will be in Naperville this week to meet with roughly 700 fans, participate in an hourlong Q&A and promote her new book, "This Is Me."

In the event sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop, the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated Metz will share her life story and take audience members behind the scenes of her hit NBC drama at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 5, in North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave. Tickets are available exclusively at chrissymetzandersons.bownpapertickets.com.

If you're a fan, you likely know her story: Woman gets discovered while chaperoning her sister at a Florida talent event, struggles to find work in body-conscious Hollywood and then finds wild success as Kate Pearson on one of TV's most-watched programs.

In her collection of essays, Metz writes about the challenges of dating and marriage, changing career goals, weight issues and the insecurities that come from how most of us see ourselves.

She spoke Monday with the Daily Herald in advance of her Naperville appearance. Here's an edited version of the conversation:

Q. What can people expect when the y see you Thursday?

A. We're doing a moderated Q&A so the audience will ask questions. They'll get to know me and why I wrote the book and behind-the-scenes tidbits about "This Is Us."

Q. What made you decide to write the book?

A. Somebody approached me and I said, "Oh, I don't know if I have anything to share." And then I met so many people randomly who were interested in my journey and how I got to where I'm at and I thought, "Maybe I do have something to share." It's not just a memoir about, "Let me tell you about my life," but how it's changed me and impacted my journey. I just wanted to pay it forward and let people know that if I can do it, they can do it as well.

Q. What do you hope people come away with?

A. I think the through line in the book is that nothing is personal and that you're here on this plane of existence for a purpose and it's your life and you get to lead it the way you want to. Whether it's pursuing your dreams or owning a business, we really can have what we want.

"This is Us" star Chrissy Metz will be talking about her new book this week in Naperville.

Q. Are you going to make people cry?

A. Hopefully there'll be a little well of a tear and some laughter, but I really just try to stay authentic and in the moment and have a conversation in a very organic way. Some people have cried and been emotional: "I went through all the emotions, just like the show." It depends. But, you know, you might cry.

Q. Your body type is not that of your typical Hollywood star. Are those barriers changing?

A. People are accepting of differences more than they ever have been. There's so much happening and such a shift of consciousness happening. I think people are becoming more accepting of themselves and, in turn, more accepting of other people.

Q. What's the coolest part of interacting with fans at an event like this?

A. The energy and the love. I mean, there are people who stand in line and spend their hard-earned money. It's sometimes hard to understand: It's so loving and it's so kind. I really enjoy having that connection and it's really long-lasting. Sometimes they share their stories and I'm very moved ... because I really do love people and I love meeting new people.

Q. The cover photo on your book is striking. It reminds me of an Adele album cover.

A. Well, I'll take it. We did have a photo shoot for a traditional book cover and before that I was getting ready -- I didn't have lipstick on and my makeup was not completely done or my hair -- and I just went to change and there was some cute lighting in the bathroom. So it's actually a selfie. I actually took that of myself. I thought, What could be more authentic for a title of a book called "This Is Me" than a picture of me taken by me?