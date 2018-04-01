Butternut Squash and Leek Soup

Make a big batch of soup; divide into smaller containers for multiple meals throughout the week. This soup also freezes well to use when you need a quick meal.

Ingredients

1 cup leeks, rinsed and thinly sliced

½ cup shallots, sliced

2 TBS garlic sliced, +3 whole cloves

6 cups chicken or vegetable stock

10 cups butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1"cubes

1 cup (5.3 oz) siggi's plain or vanilla yogurt

Garnish, optional

½ cup butternut squash, diced

½ cup honeycrisp apple, diced

1 tsp thyme

Chili flakes

Directions

1. In a large dutch oven, heat 4 TBS olive oil. Add leeks, shallots, squash, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper to taste and cook over medium heat until soft.

2. Add the stock. Simmer for about 20 minutes or until squash is fork tender.

3. In batches, puree the mixture in a blender until smooth. During the blending process, the mixture will be cool enough to fold in the yogurt. Be careful not to add the yogurt while the soup is too hot. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Make the garnish. In a small sauté pan over high heat, add 1 TBS of olive oil and add the squash, apples and thyme. Allow the squash and apples to caramelize before topping each bowl of butternut squash and leek soup.

Serves 4-6

Nutrition Facts per serving: Calories 240, Protein 11g, Total Fat 3.5g, Saturated Fat 1g, Cholesterol 10mg, Sodium 37mg, Total Carbohydrates 43g, Sugars 12g, Fiber 5g

Recipe Courtesy of Siggisdairy.com