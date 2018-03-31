Weekend picks: Palatine native Bill Dyszel skewers 'Internet' at Metropolis

Comedian Michael Yo performs at The Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg.

Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara, Gurnee native Amanda Majeski and Serena Malfi star in The Metropolitan Opera's new production of Mozart's "Cosi fan tutte," which has been reset to 1950s Coney Island. Courtesy of Marty Sohl/Metropolitan Opera

Tech savvy

Comedian/writer Bill Dyszel, author of "Microsoft Outlook for Dummies," examines our reliance on technology while skewering online romance and selfie addiction in his one-man show "The Internet Ate My Brain." Dyszel performs his multimedia sendup at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre as part of its comedy series. 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $30, $35. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31

Romantic mix-up

Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara and Gurnee native Amanda Majeski star in the Metropolitan Opera's new Coney Island-set production of "Così fan tutte." Mozart's sweet and sour romantic comedy is screened in select suburban theaters live on Saturday, with encore presentations on Wednesday. Tickets vary by venue, but largely $20-$24. For exact locations and prices, visit fathomevents.com. 11:55 a.m. Saturday, March 31; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4

Dance party

Rezz, TroyBoi, TOKiMONSTA, Ivy Lab and Danny Corn are among the featured DJs appearing at the Bassnectar Chicago Spring Gathering 2018 this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $65 one-day admission; $119-$239 two-day admission. (847) 692-2220 or ticketfly.com. 6 p.m. Saturday, March 31

Yo! Yo! Yo!

See which celebrities comedian Michael Yo ("The Insider," "Chelsea Lately") skewers when he performs four standup sets this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, March 31

Fools' Brew plays Chicago's Uptown Lounge Saturday, March 31. - Courtesy of Fools' Brew

Calling all metal fans! Fools' Brew is back from its Southern U.S. tour and ready to rock Chicago again. The band's 2017 release "The Parade" is sharp, but the band's live show is a crash course in everything to love about metal: aggressive energy, smart showmanship and great music! And when frontman Jarrett O'Cooley picks up a baseball bat mid-show, be prepared to witness his own brand of percussion, which you won't soon forget. Catch him and the South Suburban band -- featuring Erik Noska, Tim Daniels and Cory Davidson -- this weekend at Uptown Lounge (or at LiveWire Lounge April 13). Uptown Lounge, 1136 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 878-1136 or uptownlounge.net. 9 p.m. Saturday, March 31

Mo Rocca is a panelist for "Wait Wait Jr." at the Athenaeum Theatre on Saturday, March 31. - Associated Press, 2015

"Wait Wait Jr." is a family-friendly version of the hit NPR radio news quiz "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me." It features host Peter Sagal, scorekeeper Bill Kurtis along with panelists Paula Poundstone, Maz Jobrani and Mo Rocca this Saturday at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $39.50-$59.50. (773) 935-6860 or athenaeumtheatre.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, April 1

Concert highlights

• Forever Came Calling, In Her Own Words, Hold Close, Cup Check: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $13. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• Flatfoot 56, Brassknuckle Boys, Nightcap, The Magnifiers: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Reggies, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $13-$15. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

• Courtney Marie Andrews, Molly Parden: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $12-$14. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Six String Crossing: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at EvenFlow Music & Spirits, 302 W. State St., Geneva. (847) 852-6256 or evenflowmusic.com.

• Hairbangers Ball: 10 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $8. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Twenty Over: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Chicago Loop, 7 W. Streamwood Blvd., Streamwood. $10. (630) 830-2565 or chicago-loop.com.

• Vinyl Theatre, Vesperteen, THE WLDLFE: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Michael Bolton: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E Main St., St. Charles. $69-$125. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Common Deer headlines Reggies Rock Club Thursday, April 5, with Gazebo Effect and Flowtone. - Courtesy of Wally Jay Parker

• The Go! Team, Basement Revolver: 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $16-$18. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

• Los Lobos with Gooey & Mariachi Herencia de Mexico: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Joe's Live & Bub City, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $55-$85; VIP for $125. Proceeds benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Illinois. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

• The Belvederes, Bart Alonzo: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $7. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

• Common Deer, Gazebo Effect, Flowtone: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Reggies, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $8-$10. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

• Vandoliers, South City Revival: 9 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

