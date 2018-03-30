5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

hello

First Folio Theatre this weekend opens its production of "Mary's Wedding," an interracial romance set against the struggles of war and its aftermath. Courtesy of First Folio Theatre

Holiday events will keep families busy this weekend, but here are five ideas if you are looking to get out.

'The Gathering' at Improv Playhouse

Watch the Improv Playhouse's annual production of "The Gathering," a contemporary take on the Last Supper by Josephine Raciti and Rolf Forsberg. It's at 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. $5-$15 in advance; $5-$20 at the door. (847) 968-4529 or improvplayhouse.com. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 30-31.

Michael Yo at Improv Comedy Showcase

See which celebrities comedian Michael Yo ("The Insider," "Chelsea Lately") skewers when he performs standup sets this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, March 30; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, March 31.

First Folio Theatre's 'Mary's Wedding'

Catch First Folio Theatre's production of "Mary's Wedding," an interracial love story by Stephen Massicotte set against World War I. The play chronicles the romance of Mary and Charlie from their first meeting to their wartime separation to their postwar struggles. It's at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook. $25-$44. (630) 986-8067 or firstfolio.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 30-31; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 1.

Easter egg hunts in the suburbs

Hunt for Easter eggs at any number of events across the suburbs this weekend. Places hosting hunts for kids include Wheaton's Cantigny Park, Schaumburg's Boomers Stadium and Aurora's Blackberry Farm. Check dailyherald.com/calendar for options. Varied times on Saturday, March 31, and Sunday, April 1.

'The Internet Ate My Brain'

Laugh along with comedian/writer Bill Dyszel, author of "Microsoft Outlook for Dummies," as he examines our reliance on technology in his one-man show "The Internet Ate My Brain." Dyszel performs his multimedia sendup at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre at 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $30, $35. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31.