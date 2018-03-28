Bonus documentary makes 'Last Jedi' a must-buy, even if you hated the movie

hello

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson discusses his movie in "The Director and the Jedi," which is included in the digital and Blu-ray combo packs. Associated Press File Photo

Mark Hamill discusses playing Luke Skywalker in "The Director and the Jedi," which is included in the digital and Blu-ray combo packs of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Associated Press/Lucasfilm

The surprisingly controversial "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is now available across all home-entertainment platforms, and Lucasfilm was not stingy with bonus content.

The digital and Blu-ray combo pack releases of the eighth episode in the Skywalker saga contain the expected making-of featurettes, director's commentary audio track and deleted scenes. All are worthwhile for "Star Wars" fans who want to know how director Rian Johnson pulled off the high-wire act -- or how it all came crashing down, depending on how you feel about the film. The deleted scenes are of particular interest; perhaps mercifully, Johnson cut a few long, comedic sequences -- including the much-publicized Stormtrooper cameos by Prince William, Prince Harry and Tom Hardy. But he also cut a scene that would seem integral to the film, one that I'm glad was included here: Luke (Mark Hamill) taking a moment to grieve Han Solo (Harrison Ford), who was murdered by his own son Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in the previous installment, "The Force Awakens."

The best offering in this package is a feature-length documentary -- "The Director and the Jedi" -- offering a much more honest look at the production than one would expect from a film franchise that has been plagued by behind-the-scenes drama.

It turns out that fans aren't alone in taking issue with "The Last Jedi's" narrative. The documentary shows Hamill's struggle with playing Luke as a dour, defeated old man, something we had heard him express in interviews; it's quite another thing to see the disappointment on Hamill's face as he discusses the movie with Johnson. About a half-hour into the doc, just before Johnson is greeted by a surprise birthday party, Hamill looks like a truly broken man. He clearly did not agree with Kylo Ren's dialogue about letting the past die.

We see that Hamill's not the only skeptic in the troupe, but everyone seems to be on board by the end of principle photography, when Hamill shares one last scene with the dearly departed Carrie Fisher. This doc's peek at the unfiltered, unedited final conversation between Luke and Leia moved me to tears.

"The Director and the Jedi" is a worthy addition to any "Star Wars" fan's collection, and makes this home release of "The Last Jedi" a must-buy. You won't be disappointed in the video or audio quality of the film, either; that "Star Tours"-inspired sequence in the red, crystalline caves of Crait is still a thrilling sight to behold.

Sweep the leg

The '80s nostalgia wave reaches a new crest this weekend with the release of Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One," but it won't stop there -- Daniel-san is coming back.

Ralph Macchio returns to the role he originated in 1984's "The Karate Kid" for the new YouTube Red series "Cobra Kai." Co-star William Zabka, who played Daniel LaRusso's nemesis Johnny Lawrence in the film, also returns for the 10-episode web show in which Johnny reopens the karate dojo of the title and renews his rivalry with Daniel, now a family man and car dealer.

"Cobra Kai" debuts May 2 on YouTube Red, but you can see the first two episodes -- and a screening of the original film -- in theaters on Wednesday, April 25. Tickets are available now at fathomevents.com for theaters across the suburbs, including the AMC South Barrington 30, Regal Lincolnshire 21, Elgin Fox Theatre and more.

Audrey II in Rosemont

WGN Radio's Nick Digilio hosts a digitally restored screening of the 1986 musical "Little Shop of Horrors" at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at the AMC Rosemont 18. The Nick D Film Club's Facebook event page says the screening will be preceded by optional dinner and drinks at 6:30 p.m. in the theater's dining room and will include the director's cut of the film directed by Frank "Yoda" Oz and featuring songs by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken of "Beauty and the Beast" fame. Tickets go for $9.99 and are available online at amctheatres.com.

• Sean Stangland is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanStanglandDH.