10 hot tickets: Leon Bridges, Panic! At The Disco on sale this week

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Bo Rinehart, left, and Bear Rinehart of NEEDTOBREATHE, which brings the "Forever On Your Side Tour" to the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. Associated Press, 2014

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, which comes to the United Center in Chicago at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 17. Associated Press, 2017

Singer Leon Bridges performs at the Aragon Entertainment Center in Chicago at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24. Associated Press, 2017

Cathy Richardson Band: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: rock; benefit for Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre. $26-$38. On sale now. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Gin Wigmore: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago: singer/songwriter/rock. $20. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 30. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Panic! At The Disco -- "Pray for the Wicked Tour" with ARIZONA and Hayley Kiyoko: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago: rock/pop. $30.75-$80.75. On sale noon Friday, March 30. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.

The Posies -- "30th Anniversary Tour" with Jon Auer, Ken Stringfellow, Dave Fox and Mike Musburger: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago: pop/rock. $25. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 30. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

The Bacon Brothers: 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: rock/folk. $48-$75; $100 additional for meet and greet. On sale now. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Chris Brown -- "Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour": 7 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 10100 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park: hip-hop/R&B. $25-$199.99. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 30. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.

Vivian Green: 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: R&B. $38-$50. On sale now. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Dwight Yoakam -- "LSD Tour": 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: country/rock. $67-$107.50; $188-$217.75 VIP packages. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 30. (800) 745-3000 of thechicagotheatre.com.

NEEDTOBREATHE -- "Forever On Your Side Tour" with JOHNNYSWIM: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago: Christian rock. $249-$400 VIP packages. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 30. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.

Leon Bridges -- "Good Thing Tour" with Khruangbin: 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at Aragon Entertainment Center, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago: gospel/soul. $69.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 30. (800) 745-3000.

-- Scott C. Morgan