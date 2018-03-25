At work teams get creative in working out

hello

Long Grove Confectionary's Sarah Kaiser, of Team Cacao, is getting her cardio exercise in a fun, low-impact way with some impressive jumps on her trampoline. Photo courtesy of Team Cacao

Kelsey Bowen, Heather Winandy, and Brooke Truman of Team RSM OBSLBS have fun at the Indoor 5K held at the Elk Grove Fitness Pavilion. Photo courtesy of Team RSM OBSLBS

To avoid the cold temperatures, team HK Meltaways members have found another way to keep up with their At Work exercises, by walking the stairwell at their company, Hausman Kunkel, Inc. From left to right, Robyn Fram, Nancy Cushley, Marilyn Cardinale, Traci Kroll and Renee Young. Photo courtesy of team HK Meltaways

Andrew Hart of the Hanover Police Department, represents Pounds for Blue 3 and is shown stretching out in a decompression hang before a workout. Photo courtesy of Pounds for Blue 3

Rick Carlson, Joe Rupslauk, Julie Semerau, Cristina Guzman and Ania Juszczyk of team Fat Cats from District 214 are staying strong during a core workout. Photo courtesy of team Fat Cats

From left to right, Chuck Plaia battles Santos Diaz in an endurance band tug of war while George Sullivan shouts out in encouragement at the Hanover Police Department. The three participants represent the team Pounds for Blue 3. Photo courtesy of team Pounds for Blue 3

"Teams from Turco Roofing got together for an hourlong class featuring spinning, boxing and core, and meet once a week at the Wood Dale Park District," says Net Loss team captain John Brooks. From left to right, James Lukose, J.J. Rodriquez, Chip Galante, Jose Luis Garcia, and John Brooks. Photo courtesy of Turco Roofing teams

Left to right, dressed in green, is Isidro Hernandez, Peter McKenzie, Sherri Connelly, Greg Juhl, and Erin Bily from Team Slimpossible: Return of the Slim and Slimpossible 2: Revenge of the Thin. The teams represent Nidec-Shimpo America, and are cooling down while celebrating completion of the Indoor 5K held at the Elk Grove Fitness Pavilion. Photo courtesy of Team Slimpossible

From left to right, Carol Kowal of Spin to Win 1, Janet Rubright of Hamilton Lakes Athletic Club and Catherine Templin of Spin to Win 1, work out at the Wood Dale Park District. The teams represent Turco Roofing, who has a total of six teams participating this year. Photo courtesy of Turco Roofing teams

At Work teams are having fun and finding innovative ways to exercise to help fuel their motivation.

Not every team has a gym at their office to use and sometimes walking just doesn't cut it. Teams are taking the stairs, doing seated aerobics, performing squats during breaks, and using simple equipment like stretch bands.

Cortney Black, team captain of 4 Queens and a Joker and Lotsa Guts of AVS Companies, decided to hire a trainer from Elk Grove Fitness Pavilion to visit their office once a week.

Cortney also said after completing the indoor 5K, "We had fun and I actually ran one-third of it, which I didn't think I'd be able to do and I'm signing up for another one in May."

Most of the teams are having continued success and with each other's help, find encouragement, determination, and creative ways to workout.