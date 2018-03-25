At work teams get creative in working out

At Work teams are having fun and finding innovative ways to exercise to help fuel their motivation.
Not every team has a gym at their office to use and sometimes walking just doesn't cut it. Teams are taking the stairs, doing seated aerobics, performing squats during breaks, and using simple equipment like stretch bands.
Cortney Black, team captain of 4 Queens and a Joker and Lotsa Guts of AVS Companies, decided to hire a trainer from Elk Grove Fitness Pavilion to visit their office once a week.
Cortney also said after completing the indoor 5K, "We had fun and I actually ran one-third of it, which I didn't think I'd be able to do and I'm signing up for another one in May."
Most of the teams are having continued success and with each other's help, find encouragement, determination, and creative ways to workout.