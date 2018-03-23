5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Listen to the polished sounds of Scotty McCreery and Kenny G Sunday, or be wowed by the music and dance spectacular "Shen Yun." Here are five fun things to do this weekend in the suburbs.

'Shen Yun'

The touring music and dance spectacular "Shen Yun" returns to promote centuries of Chinese culture at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $80-$165. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24, and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 25.

"Shen Yun" opens in Rosemont this weekend. - Courtesy of Shen Yun

"An Evening With Steve Cochran & Friends" features WGN's John DaCosse and special guest Mike Toomey at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $25-$35. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24.

Steve Cochran performs Saturday at Crystal Lake's Raue Center. -

"Taikoza" makes a big show out of the Japanese tradition of Taiko drumming at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $32; $31 seniors; $12-$15 youth. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 4 p.m. Sunday, March 25.

Kenny G brings his smooth sax sounds to the Arcada Theatre Sunday. - Associated Press/2017

Mellow out to the smooth saxophone of Kenny G when he performs at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, March 25.

'Idol' McCreery

Celebrate country music with 2011 "American Idol" winner and rising star Scotty McCreery when he performs songs from his new album, "Seasons Change," at Aurora's Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. $40-$50. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, March 25.