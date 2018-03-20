Melissa Etheridge coming to Naperville's Ribfest

Singer Melissa Etheridge will perform on the main stage July 4 at the Exchange Club of Naperville's Ribfest celebration in Knoch Park, organizers said Tuesday.

Etheridge emerged on the American rock scene in 1988 with her self-titled debut album and won a Grammy in 1992 for "Ain't It Heavy." Her fourth album, "Yes I Am" released in 1993, included the hits "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window." The latter brought her a second Grammy for Best Female Rock Performance.

Her latest album, "Memphis Rock & Soul," was released in 2016.

Also featured on July 4 at Ribfest will be Stray Cats and a fireworks show.

Tickets for Melissa Etheridge and Stray Cats are on sale now via ribfest.net.

Ribfest opens July 4 and continues though July 7 near downtown Naperville.

Country stars Jake Owen, Chris Janson and Jordan Davis are scheduled to perform on July 6 and rocker Steven Tyler and the Loving Mary Band will close out the fest on July 7. Tickets for those performances also are available.

Now in its 31st year, Ribfest draws more than 200,000 visitors annually with proceeds going to support more than 50 agencies working to eliminate child abuse and domestic violence. To date, the Exchange Club has donated more than $16 million to those causes.