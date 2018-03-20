Breaking News Bar
 
Lollapalooza four-day passes on sale today

  • Music fans, get your wallets ready: Four-day Lollapalooza passes go on sale today.

Brian Shamie
 
 

If you're looking ahead at Lollapalooza, you might want to get your wallet out. Four-day passes for the music festival -- held Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 2-5, at Chicago's Grant Park -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, at lollapalooza.com.

This year's festival will feature upward of 170 acts on 8 stages, but lineups at the moment are only rumors. Check back at the Lollapalooza site for further updates.

As of press time, four-day general admission passes will be $335; weekend VIP passes will run $2,200; and a platinum pass will set you back $4,200. Don't forget to factor in taxes and fees.

Since the four-day passes will go fast, Lollapalooza organizers recommend visitors head to lollapalooza.frontgatetickets.com to set up an account in advance.

