Weekend picks: Celebrate St. Paddy's Day with Switchback

hello

The exhibit "Animal Secrets" returns to the Kohl Children's Museum in Glenview. Courtesy of Kohl Children's Museum

"The Magic of Adam Trent" plays the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago Friday and Saturday, March 16 and 17. Courtesy of Matt Christine

Martin McCormack and Brian FitzGerald comprise the Celtic duo Switchback, which performs at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg Saturday, March 17.

Celtic duo

Switchback performs a special and intimate "St. Paddy's Day Concert" on Saturday at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $26; $24 seniors and students. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17

Furry friends

The 26th annual Chicagoland Family Pet Expo features more than 200 exhibitors with pet-related products and services this weekend at Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. $10; $5 kids ages 3 to 12. 630-793-9779 or (847) 385-7500 or petchicago.com. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 17; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 18

Blooming fun

The Chicago Flower & Garden Show returns for 2018 with the new theme of "FLOWERTALES: Every Garden Has a Story to Tell." See special garden creations and get ideas for your yard at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. $17-$19 one-day pass; $10 evening pass after 4 p.m.; $5 one-day kids' pass for ages 4-12. (800) 595-7437 or chicagoflower.com. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 17, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 18

'Wine' screening with Nino

When local Filmmaker Emily Railsback was seeking musicians to accompany her upcoming documentary "Our Blood Is Wine," about the rich traditions of winemaking in the republic of Georgia, who better to tap than Chicago-area artist Nino Arobelidze? Nino -- who was born and raised in Georgia before immigrating with her family and attending Lake Forest High School, Lake Forest College, College of Lake County and later studying vocal performance at DePaul University -- understood the deep-running culture and music of the republic and the spiritual journey of the winemakers from the region. Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $11 general admission for a preshow introduction, the screening and a post-viewing Q&A; $15 includes a post-screening wine-tasting event; discounted prices for Music Box members. (773) 871-6604 or musicboxtheatre.com. 1 p.m. Saturday, March 17, and 7 p.m. Monday, March 19

Dance, dance

Die-hard fans of the "Just Dance Now" video game won't want to miss the tour of "Just Dance Live." Get bombarded by peppy pop and flashy lights at Navy Pier's AON Grand Ballroom, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. $20 Thursday only; $45-$49 regular run; $95-$99 VIP tickets. (866) 468-3399 or just dancelive.com. 3:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17; 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 18

Chris, lately

Comedian Chris Franjola ("Juicy Scoop," "Chelsea Lately") returns for a series of standup gigs continuing at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 524-0001. $25 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, March 17

Lavender scare

The Lyric Opera of Chicago presents the Windy City premiere of "Fellow Travelers." The critically acclaimed 2016 drama by composer Gregory Spears and librettist Greg Pierce focuses on two government employees in 1950s Washington, D.C., who get caught up in the McCarthy era's "Lavender Scare." The opera plays four performances starting Saturday at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $29-$75. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Wednesday and Friday, March 17, 21, 23; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 25

Country ladies

The CMT Next Women of Country presents Sara Evans as the main headliner for the "All The Love Tour." RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr are also on the concert bill Saturday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $39.50-$95. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17

Timely subject

Janus Theatre's 19th season continues with a revival of Rebecca Gilman's ever-timely play "Spinning Into Butter," about the fallout from a racially tinged incident at a small college in Vermont. After an African-American student receives threatening notes, a dean of students must confront the latent racism within the institution and within herself in Gilman's play, which premiered in 1999 at the Goodman Theatre. Richard Pahl of Elgin directs. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., Elgin. $18. See janusplays.com.

An illusionist

Fans of the Broadway hit "The Illusionists" won't want to miss seeing one of its breakout stars in "The Magic of Adam Trent." The high-powered magic show plays this weekend at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $35-$72; $147 meet-and-greet package. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 17

Frankie Avalon performs at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Sunday, March 18. - Associated Press, 2013

Frankie Avalon, the former teen pop idol famed for a number of 1950s beach movies and the blockbuster musical film "Grease," will perform in concert on Sunday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, March 18

Beautiful singing

See young opera singers when Sinfonietta Bel Canto presents its "5th Annual Voice Competition" along with a performance of Gade's Symphony No. 4 today at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5211 Carpenter St., Downers Grove. $22; $19 seniors; $7 students. (630) 384-5007 or sinfoniettabelcanto.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, March 18

Chicago's own

Fans of Chicago comedian Hannibal Buress ("The Eric Andre Show," "Broad City") won't want to miss seeing him perform a standup show tonight at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, March 18

Concert highlights

• St. Patrick's Day Ultimate Block party: Noon Saturday, March 17, at The Curragh Glenview, 1800 Tower Drive, Glenview. Featuring Anish, Pat Gaughan, 7th heaven, Katie Grennan, Chicago Irish Band, and more. (847) 998-1100 or curraghglenview.com.

• Shamrockers Ball at the Oar: Noon Saturday, March 17, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Barrington. Featuring Modern Day Romeos, Libido Funk Circus, 7th heaven, Rumor Hazit and more. $5 per day; $10 for weekend pass. (847) 639-9468 or brokenoar.com.

• A Silent Truth (CD release) with Orion Nine, Face the Fire, On My Six, Atlanta Is Burning, Genotype, Eva Under Fire, Consume the Divide: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• The Way Down Wanderers (album preview show), Joshua Powell & The Great Train Robbery: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15-$25. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

• James McCoy Taylor, Over the Sun: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Hopvine Brewing Company, 4030 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. Free. (630) 229-6030 or hopvinebrewingcompany.org.

• Revolt Coda, Vandalay, Blue Mud, Joe Renardo: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $10-$15. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Twenty Over: 8:45 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Mac's on Slade, 117 W. Slade St., Palatine. Free. (847) 907-9621 or macsonslade.com.

• This Obsession, The Studs, CHX Collective: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• The Ike Reilly Assassination, Brendan O'Shea (of The Rovers): 9 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at FitzGerald's Nightclub, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Fool House, Hello Weekend: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $7. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• In The Stix: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Two Brother's Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora. Free. (630) 264-2739 or twobrothersbrewing.com.

• Soft Speaker, 8-Bit Creeps (tape release), Ovef Ow: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $6. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.

• Fletcher Rockwell: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Bub City at Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 261-0399 or bub-city.com.

• Brian Allison: Noon Sunday, March 18, at Bub City at Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 261-0399 or bub-city.com.

• Frankie Avalon: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Matt Wilke (Blameless Lake): 7 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at The Long Room, 1612 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. Free. (773) 665-4500 or longroomchicago.com.

• John Corabi: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Rochaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $18-$36. (815) 893-9768 or rochaus.com.

• Glen Hansard: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $40. (773) 275-6800 or rivieratheatre.com.

• The Phonographs, Moist Clown, Minihorse: 9 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.

• The National Parks, Matthaus, Strange Familia: 8 p.m. Monday, March 19, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $15-$17. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Rogue Wave, Dear Boy: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $22-$25. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

• The Cyberiam, Nomadic: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.