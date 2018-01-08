Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
updated: 1/8/2018 7:40 PM

Feder; The Oprah I know would never run for president

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
 
 

I hate to spoil everybody's fun, but I don't believe for a minute that Oprah Winfrey will run for president.

Her inspiring acceptance speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes and the "Oprah for President" boom it touched off on social media immediately provoked giddy speculation of a possible White House bid in 2020. The story gained legitimacy Monday when CNN's Brian Stelter reported that two unnamed close friends of Winfrey said she was "actively thinking" about running for president.

Sorry, but I'm not buying it.

Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account