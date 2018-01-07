Rachel Brosnahan, from Highland Park, wins Golden Globe

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Courtesy of Amazon

Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Golden Globes kicked off the Hollywood awards season Sunday night, and one of the six nominees with ties to the suburbs and Chicago won one of the awards.

Rachel Brosnahan

Won for: Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy for Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Local tie: She grew up in Highland Park.

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" - Courtesy of AMC

Nominated for: Best actor in a TV drama series for AMC's "Better Call Saul"

Local tie: The former resident of Naperville went to Naperville North High School and attended the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale" - Courtesy of Hulu

Nominated for: Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale"

Local tie: She graduated from the Theatre School at DePaul University.

Christopher Nolan, left, "Dunkirk" - Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Nominated for: Best director and best motion picture for the World War II drama "Dunkirk"

Local tie: The British-born filmmaker split his childhood between England and Evanston and his family lived at one point in Barrington.

Richard Jenkins, left, "The Shape of Water" - Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

Nominated for: Best supporting actor in a motion picture for "The Shape of Water"

Local tie: He's a DeKalb native.

Laurie Metcalf, right, "Lady Bird" - Courtesy of A24

Nominated for: Best supporting actress in a motion picture for "Lady Bird"

Local tie: The Carbondale native is an original Steppenwolf Theatre member.