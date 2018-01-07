Local talent to cheer for in tonight's Golden Globes

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" Courtesy of AMC

The Golden Globes kick off Hollywood awards season at 7 tonight. While you're watching, cheer on six nominees with ties to the suburbs and Chicago.

Bob Odenkirk

Nominated for: Best actor in a TV drama series for AMC's "Better Call Saul"

Local tie: The former resident of Naperville went to Naperville North High School and attended the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Courtesy of Amazon

Nominated for: Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy for Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Local tie: She grew up in Highland Park.

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale" - Courtesy of Hulu

Nominated for: Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale"

Local tie: She graduated from the Theatre School at DePaul University.

Christopher Nolan, left, "Dunkirk" - Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Nominated for: Best director and best motion picture for the World War II drama "Dunkirk"

Local tie: The British-born filmmaker split his childhood between England and Evanston and his family lived at one point in Barrington.

Richard Jenkins, left, "The Shape of Water" - Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

Nominated for: Best supporting actor in a motion picture for "The Shape of Water"

Local tie: He's a DeKalb native.

Laurie Metcalf, right, "Lady Bird" - Courtesy of A24

Nominated for: Best supporting actress in a motion picture for "Lady Bird"

Local tie: The Carbondale native is an original Steppenwolf Theatre member.