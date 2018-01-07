Images: Golden Globes red carpet arrivals -- in black

Debra Messing made her point about gender equality by calling out E! Entertainment Television on the issue while doing an interview with the network on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday. It was a big part of an activist feel for the awards show tonight.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Debra Messing arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Michelle Williams arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Nancy Carell, left, and Steve Carell arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Kendall Jenner arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Abbie Cornish arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Alison Brie, left, and Dave Franco arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Allison Janney arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Kyra Sedgwick, left, and Kevin Bacon kiss as they arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Lena Waithe arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Alison Brie arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Media and crew prepare on the red carpet at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Zoe Kravitz arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Isabelle Huppert arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Daniel Kaluuya arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP James Franco arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Madeline Brewer arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Michelle Pfeiffer arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Alfred Molina arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Gayle King arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Kyra Sedgwick arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Chris Sullivan arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Chris Sullivan wears black nail polish as he arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Tarana Burke, left, and Michelle Williams arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Director Ava DuVernay arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Meryl Streep, left, and Ai-jen Poo arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Sterling K. Brown, left, and Ryan Bathe arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Heidi Klum arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Bob Odenkirk arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Nick Jonas arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Chrissy Metz arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Dakota Johnson arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Ewan McGregor arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Alexis Bledel arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Catherine Zeta-Jones arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Allison Williams arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Joseph Fiennes arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Dakota Johnson, left, and Alison Brie greet each other as they arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Common arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Rita Moreno arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Mandy Moore arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Barbara Meier arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP David Harbour arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Milo Ventimiglia arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Amy Poehler, left, and Saru Jayaraman arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Bradley Whitford arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Laurie Metcalf arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Leslie Bibb, left, and Sam Rockwell arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Aziz Ansari arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Tonya Harding arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Salma Hayek, left, and Ashley Judd arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Mary J. Blige arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Kerry Washington arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Nicole Kidman arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Angelina Jolie, left, and Pax Jolie-Pitt arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Kate Hudson arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Issa Rae arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Alicia Vikander arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Reese Witherspoon, left, and Eva Longoria arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Justin Timberlake, left, and Jessica Biel arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Roseanne Barr arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Emma Stone, left, and Billie Jean KIng arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.