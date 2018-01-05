Four TV shows to look forward to in 2018

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin return for a fourth season of "Grace and Frankie" later this month. Courtesy of Netflix

The beginning of a new year brings a lot of replacement series, midseason premieres and awards shows to your television. (Aren't you just so excited for those same three movies you haven't seen to win all those statues?!) We'll help you cut through the clutter with four dates worth marking on your calendar this TV season:

Wednesday, Jan. 17: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" premieres on FX

Ryan Murphy's first "American Crime Story" series in 2016 was an instant classic. It revived the conversation about the Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman murders, introduced the public to Sterling K. Brown (an award-winner for his portrayal of prosecutor Christopher Darden) before "This Is Us" made him a star, and cemented Sarah Paulson (as Marcia Clark) in her place among the finest actors of modern times. The second season tackles the murder of fashion icon Versace (Edgar Ramirez of "Joy" and "Bright") by serial killer Andrew Cunanan ("Glee" star Darren Criss), whose other victims included Chicago real estate tycoon Lee Miglin ("M*A*S*H" co-star Mike Farrell). The cast also includes Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace, pop star Ricky Martin and previous Murphy collaborators Finn Wittrock and Max Greenfield.

Friday, Jan. 19: "Grace and Frankie" Season 4 streams on Netflix

One of the most consistently delightful shows on TV returns with a terrific addition to its lovable cast: Lisa Kudrow. She'll play Sheree, longtime manicurist to Grace (Jane Fonda) who doesn't seem to be Frankie's (Lily Tomlin) favorite person in the latest trailer. Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston are back as the title characters' ex-husbands, who are now married to each other. This series about two senior citizens selling sex toys is naughty, yes, but never nasty -- if there's such a thing as a huggable "R-rated" sitcom, this is it.

Sunday, Jan. 22: "The Alienist" premieres on TNT

Caleb Carr's 1994 novel about a series of murders in New York in 1896 has been adapted into an eight-part series helmed, in part, by writer Hossein Amini ("Drive") and director Jakob Verbruggen ("The Fall"). The show's trio of leading actors is the main attraction: Daniel Bruhl brought pathos and humor to the role of Niki Lauda in the racing drama "Rush," Luke Evans stood tall above the "Beauty and the Beast" remake as Gaston, and Dakota Fanning continues her fascinating evolution.

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman reprise the TV roles that made them stars when "Roseanne" returns to ABC for a nine-episode revival in March. - Associated Press

Tuesday, March 27: "Roseanne" returns to ABC

The entire Conner clan is back, including both actresses who played Becky -- Lecy Goranson, who originated the role in 1988, will again play Roseanne's eldest daughter; Sarah Chalke will return in another, unspecified role. Here's hoping the nine new episodes hearken back to the family sitcom at its best, as when Aunt Jackie (Chicago theater legend and Carbondale native Laurie Metcalf) smoked "ganja" in the bathtub and asked, "Is this the sink? Am I shrinking?" No more detours into trainbound action scenes with Steven Seagal and Mike Tyson, please. (Yes, that actually happened in Season 9.)

Surprised you didn't see "Better Call Saul" on this list? So was I -- former Naperville resident Bob Odenkirk and AMC's best drama series won't return until September, as it turns out.

• Sean Stangland is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanStanglandDH.