Just as they've been doing for 17 years, Mark Giangreco and Janet Davies rang in another New Year with style, humor and their trademark smooch at midnight, Robert Feder writes. Nielsen figures released Monday showed Giangreco and Davies still reigning supreme as king and queen of Chicago's unofficial New Year's Eve prom. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.
updated: 1/2/2018 6:21 AM
Feder: ABC 7 rings in new year with top ratings
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Television
- Feder, Robert
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.