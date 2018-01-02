Feder: ABC 7 rings in new year with top ratings

Just as they've been doing for 17 years, Mark Giangreco and Janet Davies rang in another New Year with style, humor and their trademark smooch at midnight, Robert Feder writes. Nielsen figures released Monday showed Giangreco and Davies still reigning supreme as king and queen of Chicago's unofficial New Year's Eve prom. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.