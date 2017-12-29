5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Comedian Gina Brillon appears at Zanies in St. Charles on Saturday and Chicago on Sunday.

Laugh in the New Year with Steve Trevino or Gina Brillon. Or revel in great 20th-century pop hits from Chubby Checker and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas at the Genesee Theatre. Enjoy New Year's Eve weekend with these five events.

Comedian Gina Brillon at Zanies

Comedian Gina Brillon ("Pacifically Speaking," "Chelsea Lately") plays a game of musical comedy clubs over New Year's weekend at two Zanies locations: first at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 524-0001, then at 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago, (312) 337-4027. $25-$40 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, in St. Charles and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, in Chicago.

Steve Trevino at Improv Comedy Showcase

Comedian Steve Trevino appears at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg this weekend.

Texas native Steve Trevino will be the comedian commanding the final standup spots in 2017 at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase; $33-$65 Sunday. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31.

'Legendary Voices' of Motown at Genesee Theatre

Revel in great 20th-century pop hits produced by the Motown record label when Chubby Checker, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas and Mary Wilson of The Supremes share the stage for "Legendary Voices" at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $39-$75. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30.

'Viennese Classics, Movie Favorites & More'

The New Philharmonic's popular series of New Year's Eve concerts are titled "Viennese Classics, Movie Favorites & More." On the bill is Lyric Opera of Chicago baritone Corey Crider and other guests at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $65; $63 seniors. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 2, 5:30 and 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31.

'A Rockin' New Year's Eve' at Raue Center for the Arts

Blues rockers Jimmy Nick and Don't Tell Mama play a New Year's Eve concert at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

The band Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama! headlines "A Rockin' New Year's Eve" concert at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $25-$27. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31.