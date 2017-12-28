Last-minute New Year's Eve ideas to welcome 2018 in the suburbs

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip") is on the bill for "DeRay Davis' Annual Funny & Famous Chi Town Comedy Countdown" at McCormick Place's Arie Crown Theater in Chicago. Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Wondering what to do for New Year's Eve?

If you didn't plan ahead, you still can find a mix of suburban events tailor-made to celebrate the moment or send out the year on a nostalgic note.

Here are a few mostly suburban suggestions to consider if you haven't already finalized your Sunday night plans.

Big bashes

• Countdown twice at Naperville's Carillon. The first chance is at 6 p.m., with free hot chocolate at the Riverwalk Eatery and balloon artists. The second is at midnight, accompanied by music. Free. Visit napervilleparks.org.

- Daniel White | Staff Photographer, 2017 Singer Riley Elmore, a West Dundee resident and former contestant on TV's "The Voice," performs on New Year's Eve at Real Time Sports in Elk Grove Village.

• "The Voice" contestant Riley Elmore of West Dundee is one of the headlining entertainers at Real Time Sports in Elk Grove Village. The party begins 7 p.m. Tickets are $20-$60. Visit realtimesportsbar.com.

• Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles hosts a DJ dance party in its New Orleans Ballroom starting at 9 p.m. The $75 admission charge gets you access to an open bar, midnight balloon drop and party favors. Visit pheasantrun.com.

• Navy Pier does its part to ring in 2018 with midnight fireworks and its sixth annual Resolution Gala in the AON Grand Ballroom. It all starts at 8:15 p.m. For information on ticket packages, visit navypier.com.

Julian McCullough appears at Zanies locations in Rosemont, Chicago and St. Charles. - Courtesy of Brad Barket/PictureGroup/Comedy Central

• Comedians Julian McCullough ("We Have Issues"), Mike E. Winfield ("The Office") and Gina Brillon ("Chelsea Lately") each rotate performances at Zanies club locations in Rosemont, St. Charles and Chicago over New Year's weekend. Tickets are $25-$40 plus a two-item purchase. Visit zanies.com for exact times and locations.

• Comedian Steve Trevino is the New Year's Eve headliner at 7:30 and 10 p.m. at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. Tickets are $33-$65. Visit chicago.improv.com.

• "Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish, Michael Blackson, Lil Duval and more are on the bill for "DeRay Davis' Annual Funny & Famous Chi Town Comedy Countdown" this weekend at McCormick Place's Arie Crown Theater in Chicago. Tickets are $62-$253. Visit ariecrown.com.

The 1980s again

• Fans of TV shows "Family Ties," "Growing Pains" and "Just the 10 of Us" might want to see actors Marc Price and Bill Kirchenbauer perform standup comedy for a "Classic '80s Sitcom New Year's Eve" at The Comedy Shrine in Aurora. Tickets are $40-$45. Visit comedyshrine.com.

Sixteen Candles performs hits of the 1980s at Joe's Live in Rosemont on New Year's Eve. - Courtesy of Sixteen Candles

• Pop hits from the Reagan era will be in heavy rotation with the tribute band Sixteen Candles headlining New Year's Eve celebrations at Joe's Live in Rosemont's MB Financial Park starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are $85. Visit joesliverosemont.com.

20th century standards

• "The Rat Pack is Back" once again headlines the "Timeless" event at The Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center at 8:30 p.m. This 1960s Las Vegas-inspired tribute act features performers singing hits of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin and more. Show and table-seating packages $235-$397.50. Visit timelessnyeobh.eventbrite.com.

• The Diva Montell Band headlines New Year's Eve at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Dinner packages may be sold out, but a drinks and show package for 9 p.m. is still available for $69 per person. Visit arcadalive.com.

• If blues and R&B are more your style, consider A Rockin' New Year's Eve with Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama at 8 p.m. at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. Tickets are $25-$27. Visit rauecenter.org.

Classic concerts

• The rousing waltzes and polkas by the Strauss family help to conjure the elegance of the long-gone Austro-Hungarian Empire. Get your fill with the New Philharmonic's annual series of New Year's Eve concerts at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. "Viennese Classics, Movie Favorites & More!" is at 2, 5:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $65. Visit atthemac.org.

• Or see a full production of Johann Strauss II's comic operetta "Die Fledermaus" sung in English. The party-filled romp flirting with upper-class infidelity is courtesy of Soiree Lyrique at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Elgin. Tickets are $25-$30. Visit soireelyrique.org.

The Legoland Discovery Center in Schaumburg hosts balloon drops during the day on New Year's Eve. - Courtesy of Lego

• The DuPage Children's Museum in Naperville will hold its annual Bubble Bash, a morning New Year's Eve party featuring safari-inspired games, crafts, a countdown to noon and more. Admission is $25 for nonmembers. Visit dupagechildrens.org.

• The Kohl Children's Museum in Glenview will have morning (8:30 to 11 a.m.) and afternoon (12:30 to 3 p.m.) celebrations with a live music dance party, a countdown with a confetti drop, horns, hat-making, family photos and more. Tickets are $33. Visit kohlchildrensmuseum.org.

• Legoland Discovery Center in Schaumburg will have balloon drops at noon, 3 and 6 p.m. For details, visit legolanddiscoverycenter.com.

Buddy the elf (Kyle Adams) spreads cheer in "Elf The Musical" at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. - Courtesy of Thomas J. King/Paramount Theatre

• "The Second City's Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue" finishes up a run of comedy sketches at 7 and 10 p.m. at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights. Tickets are $30-$60. Visit metropolisarts.com.

• "Elf The Musical" is a family-friendly romp at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. New Year's Eve performances are at 1 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$74. Visit paramountaurora.com.