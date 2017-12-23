Want to improve your health in 2018? Follow this advice

hello

So 2017 is coming to a close, and over the next couple weeks many of you will find yourselves reflecting on this past year as well as looking ahead to 2018.

Chances are, personal health will be on your mind, and once the holiday season is over, many will set New Year's Resolutions focused on getting into better shape.

If you set out to become healthier in 2018, be mindful of the following advice. It's not your typical "must do" tips, but plays an important role in losing weight and keeping it off.

Take responsibility

If you're not happy with your weight or current state of health, take responsibility and admit that you have not been doing your part.

Don't blame lack of time, the abundance of junk food, or depleted motivation. No one has more control over your actions than you do.

Take responsibility for the poor choices you've made in the past that got you into your current state of health, and then work to fix those problems.

Think before you act

Before you make a big decision in life, you probably take time to think it over, right? Now, try to follow that same philosophy with food choices.

Rather than just grabbing something and eating it, think about how it may affect your health, mood, and energy. Will you be proud of yourself in 30 minutes or ashamed?

Become involved in the decision-making aspect of eating, rather than just doing what you want to do in that moment, but then regretting your decision afterward.

Focus on your health

It's great to set a goal, but many people become so focused on the prize that they lose sight of the best way to get there.

Many diets and exercise protocols are just plain unhealthy. A good rule is to focus on becoming healthy, and the rest will follow.

For example, if you want to lose 20 pounds to fit into that smaller pant size, focus on getting your body healthy through minimizing stress, improving your sleep, cleaning up your diet, and exercising.

As your health improves, your body fat will drop as you gain muscle, endurance, and confidence. In time, your body will change for the better as a result of your improved health.

Respect yourself

The human body is an amazing machine and it tolerates a lot of abuse. Show some respect by taking care of it.

Simple self-respect includes smart exercise choices and a clean, well-balanced diet. The more respect you give, the more progress you'll see in return.

Enjoy your new lifestyle

What good are all these new changes if they're only temporary?

Learn to make exercise and nutrition a part of your life. You may have to wake early and get to the gym or skip on dessert, but make no mistake -- as challenging as a healthy lifestyle may be, it is definitely worth the rewards.

For more tips on taking control of your health visit PushFitnessTraining.com for links to our blog and social media resources.

• Joshua Steckler is the owner of Push Fitness, a personal training studio located in Schaumburg specializing in weight loss, muscle toning, and nutrition. Contact him at PushFitnessTraining.com.