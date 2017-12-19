Breaking News Bar
 
After Music Row rejection, Walker Hayes made a DIY studio

  • In this Dec. 11, 2017 photo, country singer Walker Hayes poses for a portrait in New York to promote his latest album, âboom.â (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

By KRISTIN M. HALL
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After his first country record fizzled with no radio success, singer Walker Hayes took a job at Costco to pay the bills. But he kept writing songs in a 160-square-foot storage shed behind his publisher's Music Row office, where he set up a DIY studio.

He couldn't afford to hire a band so he started making his own demo with an old version of Pro Tools, a keyboard and a guitar. Now Hayes is back with a new album called "boom." It features a new batch of songs that are conversational, highly personal and sung like an Ed Sheeran track.

His first single, "You Broke Up with Me," has pushed into the Top 15 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, fueled by strong digital sales.

