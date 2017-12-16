Weekend picks: 98 Degrees heats up Waukegan's Genesee

98° in December

Boy bands were royalty at the turn of the century, and one of the top groups holding court was 98°. Catch Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffree as they heat up the holidays with the dance moves and harmonies you remember with "98° at Christmas" at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Tickets start at $40; VIP and meet-and-greet packages are available. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Bryan Callen performs this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. - Associated Press, 2017

Catch up with comedian Bryan Callen ("The Goldbergs," "The Hangover") when he performs a series of standup shows at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $24 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Salt Creek Ballet's version of the Christmas ballet "The Nutcracker" plays at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. - Courtesy of Salt Creek Ballet

Salt Creek Ballet presents its take on Tchaikovsky's classic Christmas ballet "The Nutcracker" this weekend at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $20-$42. (847) 673-6300 or csparks.org. 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

'Nutcracker' tots

More than 100 performers are featured in Berkshire Ballet Theatre's take on Tchaikovsky's Christmas ballet "The Nutcracker," which features a "Mouse Queen" for the first time. Performances are Saturday and Sunday at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $28-$30. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16; 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Kenneth von Heidecke's Chiacgo Festival Ballet teams up with New Philharmonic to present "The Nutcracker" at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. -

The von Heidecke Chicago Festival Ballet teams up with the New Philharmonic for another annual run of "The Nutcracker" this weekend at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $44; $34 kids. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

PJ storytime

Bring the kids for a PJ storytime party (hot chocolate included) with author Sherri Duskey Rinker as she presents and signs "12 Sleighs of Christmas" at Anderson's Bookshop, 5112 Main St., Downers Grove. Wear your jammies. Free, but registration is required. (630) 963-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Tuscany's Ugly Sweater Party

It's time to dust off that dated holiday sweater for Tuscany's Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Contest. Get excited for Rod Stewart impersonator Clifford Tartaglia, giveaways, half off drinks and holiday-themed drinks throughout the evening. The winner of the ugly sweater contest will receive a $50 Tuscany gift card. Tuscany is at 550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988 or tuscanychicago.com/location/wheeling/. 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Brunch with Santa

Santa Claus is coming to brunch at Mon Ami Gabi in Oak Brook. He'll hear last-minute gift requests and pass out treats to the kids. Reservations required. Mon Ami Gabi is at 260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900 or monamigabi.com/home/?loc=oakbrook. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Brunch & Pajamas

Put on your PJs and head to e+o food and drink for a special holiday Brunch & Pajamas. The buffet includes a special hot cocoa bar. Get in on a holiday photo shoot with a professional photographer. Brunch is $19.95 for adults and $9.95 for kids. Reservations required. e+o food and drink is at 125 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect, (847) 398-3636 or eofoodanddrink.com/. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Alex Koffman, violinist and band leader of The Maxwell Street Klezmer Band. The ensemble performs two Hannukah Concerts at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe on Sunday, Dec. 17. -

Jam with The Maxwell Street Klezmer Band at two Hanukkah Concerts at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. $20-$23; $25-$30 parking fee per car or van. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.org. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Spectrum singing

Families with autistic children are invited to attend a concert featuring Grammy Award-winner Dan Zanes for a Holiday Sing-Along at the College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $28; $27 seniors; $8-$15 kids. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Handel with care

Handel's beloved Christian oratorio "The Messiah" will be performed this week in different forms at Millennium Park's Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago. The Apollo Chorus performs a traditional concert today (tickets are $30-$70), while the International Music Foundation invites audience participation with the "Do-It-Yourself Messiah" on Monday and Tuesday (tickets are $15). (312) 334-7777 or harristheaterchicago.org. Apollo Chorus at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17; Interactive versions at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 18 and 19

Petula Clark comes to the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. - Associated Press, 2013

British 1960s pop star Petula Clark ("Sign of the Times," "I Know a Place") performs in concert Sunday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Rocking Christmas

Classical Blast! melds rock music with symphonic orchestrations for the concert "Dark Side of the Yule" at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $20. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17