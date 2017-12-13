Dionne Warwick, Big & Rich, and Richard Marx headline Elk Grove Village concert series

Richard Marx is scheduled to perform July 10, as part of Elk Grove Village's 2018 Mid-Summer Classics concert series. Associated Press, 2017

"Big" Kenny Alphin, left, and John Rich of the group Big and Rich are scheduled to perform July 4, as part of Elk Grove Village's 2018 Mid-Summer Classics concert series. Associated PRess file photo

Singer Dionne Warwick is among the performers set to appear during Elk Grove Village's 2018 Mid-Summer Classics concert series. She's scheduled to perform July 24. Associated PRess file photo

Dionne Warwick, country duo Big & Rich, and Chicago native contemporary pop rocker Richard Marx are among the scheduled headliners for Elk Grove Village's 2018 Mid-Summer Classics concert series, officials announced.

The annual concert series, which will be entering its 10th year in 2018, will also feature Sister Sledge, Village People and Bret Michaels.

An estimated half million fans have turned out for the free concerts "featuring classic songs played live by the bands that made them great," the village said in a news release.

"Elk Grove's Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series has built a well-earned reputation as one of the premiere events of the summer, providing residents with first-rate performers in their own backyard, as well as drawing crowds from all over the Chicagoland area and beyond," the village stated.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Wednesday, July 4

Big & Rich, the country duo of "Big" Kenny Alphin and John Rich, first rode onto the country music charts with their single "Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy" in 2004. They have since released hits such as "Lost in This Moment," "Look at You" and "Run Away with You."

Tuesday, July 10

Richard Marx will bring his string of adult contemporary hits from the 1980s and 90s, including "Right Here Waiting," "Hold on to the Nights" and "Satisfied." Marx also has found success as a songwriter and producer for performers such as Josh Groban, N'Sync, Luther Vandross and Keith Urban.

Tuesday, July 17

Disco fever returns when the Village People, of "Y.M.C.A" and "Macho Man" fame, and disco and rhythm and blues group Sister Sledge, with hits such as "We are Family," take the stage in back-to-back sets.

Tuesday, July 24

Dionne Warwick, the singer with an award-winning career spanning back to the 1960s, has hits such as "That's What Friends Are For," "Then Came You," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose?" and the theme for the film "Valley of the Dolls."

Tuesday, July 31

Bret Michaels, the former lead singer for Poison, will round out the concert series, bringing hits from the 1980s hair-metal band like "Talk Dirty to Me" and "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," as well as solo songs such as "Nothing to Lose."

Most concerts are held at the Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., though the July 4 concert traditionally has been held at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, east of Lions Park.