Nourish: Take 10 minutes to make a salad so harmonious, it sings

This salad of hearty greens tossed in a tangy Dijon vinaigrette topped with lusciously sweet roasted grapes, sharp blue cheese and toasted nuts is a beautiful, seasonal plate that is stunning enough to grace a holiday table. Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post

This recipe is a testament to my trusty formula for a stunning and substantial winter salad: hearty greens + vinaigrette + toasted nuts + seasonal fruit + cheese = wonderful. With a multitude of possible ingredients, it is an open invitation to explore all the variables, changing it up to reflect what looks best at the market or what inspires you.

For the greens, I am partial to the pleasant bitterness and rough texture of those in the chicory-endive family such as frisee and escarole. (Perhaps surprisingly, so is my teenage daughter.) But spinach, kale and arugula are also good options. The vinaigrette the greens are tossed with welcomes plenty of ingredient play, too, and can take on a totally different nuance with a simple change of the acid or oil. The one in this recipe is my go-to - sharp and mustardy with a hint of sweetness - made with extra-virgin olive oil, sherry vinegar (for its mellow acidity and depth of flavor), Dijon mustard, chopped shallot and a touch of honey.

The nuts, which I always toast to bring out the most flavor, can be walnuts, pecans, pistachios, almonds, pine nuts - you name it. For the fruit, you could go seasonal with apples, pears, persimmon, pomegranate or citrus. But I have opted for grapes here, also in season. They are delicious freshly sliced in a salad, but even more luscious, surprising and sweet when roasted first. The fruit plays well off the tangy blue cheese, but any bold-tasting cheese will work. I sometimes use shavings of Parmigiano-Reggiano, dollops of fresh goat cheese or crumbles of feta, for example.

Whether you make this recipe as written or add your own spin, you will wind up with a beautiful, seasonal plate to grace your holiday table or serve as a light weeknight meal.

