Chicory Salad With Roasted Grapes

This salad of hearty greens tossed in a tangy Dijon vinaigrette topped with lusciously sweet roasted grapes, sharp blue cheese and toasted nuts is a beautiful, seasonal plate that is stunning enough to grace a holiday table. Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post

This salad of hearty greens tossed in a tangy Dijon vinaigrette topped with lusciously sweet roasted grapes, sharp blue cheese and toasted nuts is a beautiful, seasonal plate that is stunning enough to grace a holiday table.

1 cup seedless red grapes

1/3 cup walnut or pecan pieces

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon plus 1 pinch salt

1/8 teaspoon plus 1 pinch freshly ground black pepper

1½ tablespoons sherry vinegar

1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon minced shallot

4 cups lightly packed, coarsely chopped or torn chicory, escarole or frisee

2 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven; preheat to 400 degrees.

Spread the grapes on one rimmed baking sheet and the nuts on a separate baking sheet. Drizzle the grapes with 1 teaspoon of the oil, then sprinkle with a pinch each of salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast the grapes (upper rack) for about 20 minutes, until they are tender and lightly browned yet still retain their shape. Toast the nuts (lower rack) simultaneously, but for only 10 minutes, or until fragrant and lightly browned. Let both the grapes and the nuts cool.

Whisk together the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil, the vinegar, mustard, honey and the remaining ¼ teaspoon of salt and 1/8 teaspoon of pepper in a medium bowl. Whisk in the shallot.

Toss the greens with the dressing in a large bowl, then divide among individual plates. Scatter the roasted grapes, nuts and blue cheese over each portion. Serve right away.

Serves 4

Nutrition | Per serving (using walnuts): 250 calories, 5 g protein, 10 g carbohydrates, 22 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 420 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 6 g sugar

From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger