6 Golden Globe nominees with ties to suburbs, Chicago

DeKalb native Richard Jenkins was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in "The Shape of Water." Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

Christopher Nolan, left, was nominated for a Golden Globe for best director for "Dunkirk," which starred Kenneth Branagh. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Naperville's Bob Odenkirk scored his third Golden Globe nomination Monday for his title role in TV's "Better Call Saul." But he wasn't the only name announced with ties to the suburbs. Here's a look at his nod and others:

Movies

• Christopher Nolan: Nominated for best director and best motion picture for the World War II drama "Dunkirk," the British-born Nolan split his childhood between England and Evanston and his family lived for a time in Barrington.

• Richard Jenkins: The DeKalb native was nominated for best supporting actor in a motion picture for "The Shape of Water."

Laurie Metcalf was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in "Lady Bird," which also starred Tracy Letts. - Courtesy of A24 Films

• Laurie Metcalf: The Carbondale native and original Steppenwolf Theatre member earned a best supporting actress in a motion picture nod for "Lady Bird."

TV

Former Naperville resident Bob Odenkirk received his third Golden Globe nomination for his role in "Better Call Saul." - Courtesy of NBC

• Bob Odenkirk: The former Naperville resident was nominated once again for best actor in a TV drama series for AMC's "Better Call Saul."

Rachel Brosnahan, who grew up in Highland Park, scored a Golden Globe nomination for her title role in Amazon's TV show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." - Courtesy of Amazon

• Rachel Brosnahan: The Highland Park High School grad was nominated for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy for Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Chicago theater veteran Ann Dowd was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV. She stars as Aunt Lydia in Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale." - Courtesy of Hulu

• Ann Dowd: A best supporting actress nominee for Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," Dowd graduated from the Theatre School at DePaul University and got her start in Chicago theater.