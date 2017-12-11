6 Golden Globe nominees with ties to suburbs, Chicago

Naperville's Bob Odenkirk scored his third Golden Globe nomination Monday for his title role in TV's "Better Call Saul." But he wasn't the only name announced with ties to the suburbs. Here's a look at his nod and others:
Movies
• Christopher Nolan: Nominated for best director and best motion picture for the World War II drama "Dunkirk," the British-born Nolan split his childhood between England and Evanston and his family lived for a time in Barrington.
• Richard Jenkins: The DeKalb native was nominated for best supporting actor in a motion picture for "The Shape of Water."
• Laurie Metcalf: The Carbondale native and original Steppenwolf Theatre member earned a best supporting actress in a motion picture nod for "Lady Bird."
TV
• Bob Odenkirk: The former Naperville resident was nominated once again for best actor in a TV drama series for AMC's "Better Call Saul."
• Rachel Brosnahan: The Highland Park High School grad was nominated for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy for Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
• Ann Dowd: A best supporting actress nominee for Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," Dowd graduated from the Theatre School at DePaul University and got her start in Chicago theater.