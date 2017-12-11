Breaking News Bar
 
Movies
updated: 12/11/2017 10:59 AM

6 Golden Globe nominees with ties to suburbs, Chicago

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Christopher Nolan, left, was nominated for a Golden Globe for best director for "Dunkirk," which starred Kenneth Branagh.

    Christopher Nolan, left, was nominated for a Golden Globe for best director for "Dunkirk," which starred Kenneth Branagh.
    Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

  • DeKalb native Richard Jenkins was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in "The Shape of Water."

    DeKalb native Richard Jenkins was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in "The Shape of Water."
    Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

  • play this video "Dunkirk" trailer

    Video: "Dunkirk" trailer

 
By Lisa Friedman Miner
lminer@dailyherald.com

Naperville's Bob Odenkirk scored his third Golden Globe nomination Monday for his title role in TV's "Better Call Saul." But he wasn't the only name announced with ties to the suburbs. Here's a look at his nod and others:

Movies

• Christopher Nolan: Nominated for best director and best motion picture for the World War II drama "Dunkirk," the British-born Nolan split his childhood between England and Evanston and his family lived for a time in Barrington.

• Richard Jenkins: The DeKalb native was nominated for best supporting actor in a motion picture for "The Shape of Water."

Laurie Metcalf was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in "Lady Bird," which also starred Tracy Letts.
Laurie Metcalf was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in "Lady Bird," which also starred Tracy Letts. - Courtesy of A24 Films

• Laurie Metcalf: The Carbondale native and original Steppenwolf Theatre member earned a best supporting actress in a motion picture nod for "Lady Bird."

TV

Former Naperville resident Bob Odenkirk received his third Golden Globe nomination for his role in "Better Call Saul."
Former Naperville resident Bob Odenkirk received his third Golden Globe nomination for his role in "Better Call Saul." - Courtesy of NBC

• Bob Odenkirk: The former Naperville resident was nominated once again for best actor in a TV drama series for AMC's "Better Call Saul."

Rachel Brosnahan, who grew up in Highland Park, scored a Golden Globe nomination for her title role in Amazon's TV show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Rachel Brosnahan, who grew up in Highland Park, scored a Golden Globe nomination for her title role in Amazon's TV show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." - Courtesy of Amazon

• Rachel Brosnahan: The Highland Park High School grad was nominated for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy for Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Chicago theater veteran Ann Dowd was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV. She stars as Aunt Lydia in Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale."
Chicago theater veteran Ann Dowd was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV. She stars as Aunt Lydia in Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale." - Courtesy of Hulu

• Ann Dowd: A best supporting actress nominee for Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," Dowd graduated from the Theatre School at DePaul University and got her start in Chicago theater.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account