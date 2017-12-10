Sunday picks: Find jewelry and art at Merchandise Mart sale

hello

Jewelry, paintings, prints and more are on sale at the 17th annual One of a Kind Show+Sale this weekend at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago. Courtesy of TheMART

Individual art

The 17th Annual One of a Kind Show+Sale features art to purchase by more than 600 artists, food from gourmet vendors, fashion shows and more this weekend at the Merchandise Mart, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, 7th Floor, Chicago. $12; free for kids 12 and younger. Other ticket packages available. A portion of the ticket sales benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital. (800) 677-6278 or oneofakindshowchicago.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Doggy holiday

See different canine breeds compete at the Skokie Valley Kennel Club Dog Show, which also features an expo area to purchase pet products, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $10; kids 12 and younger admitted free with accompanying adult. (708) 203-2646 or skokievalleykc.org. 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Beatboxer BallZee performs in the tour of "Gobsmacked!" at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago from Tuesday, Dec. 5, to Sunday, Dec. 10.

The touring show "Gobsmacked!" celebrates the amazing variety of music that can be made with just the human voice. The limited run is this week at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. $36-$76. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayin chicago.com. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Symphonic greetings

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra welcomes the Elgin Master Chorale, the Midwest Dance Collective and operatic soloists for a series of "Magical Holiday Concerts" this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$50. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Stand Together with El Famous

Kevin Singleton and his band El Famous host and headline both nights of a two-night event at Bottom Lounge -- Stand Together -- featuring some of the heavy hitters on the Chicago-area music scene. $10 nets you sets from Davlin, Speaking With Ghosts, Erabella, Spit and Lowcountry. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Equestrian benefit

KYB Dressage presents the family-friendly equine fairy tale "The Spirit of the Horse" as a benefit for Horses Without Humans this weekend at Grand Prix Equestrian, 45W015 Welter Road, Maple Park. $20-$30. (224) 522-8743 or horseswithouthumans.org. 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

'Mr. Show Business'

Black Ensemble Theater concludes 2017 with the premiere of "Sammy: The Story of Sammy Davis Jr.," a bio-musical about the famed song-and-dance man who went from vaudeville to Broadway to Las Vegas. Michael Adkins stars as Davis in writer/director Daryl D. Brooks' salute to the man known as Mr. Show Business. Previews begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at 4450 N. Clark St., Chicago. The show opens Dec. 17. $45-$65. (773) 769-4451 or blackensemble.org.

For the USO

Westmont rock band Tomorrow's Alliance steps up for the United Service Organizations with another installment of the Tomorrow's Alliance Community Rocks Project. The free show -- also featuring Wompus, The Cave Dwellers, Thadeus Project and Dawnzy -- aims to raise funds for and awareness of the many projects undertaken on behalf of our armed forces and veterans by the USO. Come to support an afternoon of local music for a good cause. Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Free, but donations are encouraged to benefit the USO. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com. 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Indie rock band Spoon headlines 93XRT's Goose Island Holiday Jam at Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Chicago Theatre. - Courtesy of Zackery Michael

You know a Spoon song the minute you hear it out in nature -- whether over the radio, on a TV show or in one of the band's numerous movie soundtrack appearances. After nearly 10 years on the grind, their 2002 breakout hit "The Way We Get By" set the deliberate pacing, the sharp, clear instrumentation and the clever lyrics as hallmarks of Spoon's indie sound. Recognizable? Yes. Predictable? Not at all. Catch them when they headline the 93XRT Goose Island Holiday Jam this weekend with New Jersey rock band Real Estate. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Tickets start at $74. (888) 609-7599 or wxrt.radio.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Concert highlights

• Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash -- "A Million Dollar Christmas": 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $49-$65. atthemac.org.

• The Lettermen Christmas Show: 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tickets start at $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Riviera, Sea of Cars, Bleacher Days, Cup Check: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $5-$10. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com.

• Final Drive, Fools Brew, The Shape, Purge: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Underground Lounge, 952 W. Newport Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 871-4343 or theundergroundchicago.com.

• 93XRT Goose Island Holiday Jam featuring Spoon, Real Estate: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Tickets start at $35. msg.com.

• Melissa Etheridge: "Merry Christmas Baby": 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tickets start at $69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• She's Folks! Holiday Hootenanny: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $30-$35. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

• Irish Folk Session: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. (847) 577-7733 or peggykinnanes.com.

• Christopher David, Jeff Brown Goodbye 2017 Acoustic Show: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at Uncommon Ground, 3800 N. Clark St., Chicago. $10. (773) 929-3680 or uncommonground.com.

• "A Carpenters' Christmas": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $25. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

• Dead Harvest: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at Phyllis' Musical Inn, 1800 W. Division St., Chicago. Free. (773) 486-9862.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.