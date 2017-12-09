Weekend picks: Angela Ingersoll channels Judy Garland for 'Dames' Christmas

David Brian Stuart directs and stars in Improv Playhouse's staged radio play adaptation of the 1946 film "It's a Wonderful Life." Courtesy of Improv Playhouse

Angela Ingersoll performs "The 12 Dames of Christmas" at Elgin Community College on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Holiday divas

Jeff Award-winner Angela Ingersoll ("End of the Rainbow") embodies Judy Garland, Julie Andrews, Edith Piaf and more in "The 12 Dames of Christmas" at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. $33. (847) 622-0300 or elgin.edu/arts. 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Doggy holiday

See different canine breeds compete at the Skokie Valley Kennel Club Dog Show, which also features an expo area to purchase pet products, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $10; kids 12 and younger admitted free with accompanying adult. (708) 203-2646 or skokievalleykc.org. 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10

Individual art

The 17th Annual One of a Kind Show+Sale features art to purchase by more than 600 artists, food from gourmet vendors, fashion shows and more this weekend at the Merchandise Mart, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, 7th Floor, Chicago. $12; free for kids 12 and younger. Other ticket packages available. A portion of the ticket sales benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital. (800) 677-6278 or oneofakindshowchicago.com. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Kids can hunt for a variety of candy canes outdoors Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Candy Cane Hunt in Lisle's Community Park. - Courtesy of Thinkstock

Kids 10 and younger are invited to seek out hidden swirled sweets at the outdoor Candy Cane Hunt on Saturday. Bring a basket for the found goodies and bundle up for potential photo opportunities with North Pole visitors at the Community Park Bandshell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. $8-$10. (630) 964-3410 or lisleparkdistrict.org. 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Christmas ballet

More than 100 performers are featured in "The Magic of the Nutcracker," Dancenter North's lavish take on Tchaikovsky's classic Christmas ballet. Two public performances are on Saturday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $15-$36. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Beatboxer BallZee performs in the tour of "Gobsmacked!" at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago from Tuesday, Dec. 5, to Sunday, Dec. 10.

The touring show "Gobsmacked!" celebrates the amazing variety of music that can be made with just the human voice. The limited run is this week at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. $36-$76. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayin chicago.com. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Symphonic greetings

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra welcomes the Elgin Master Chorale, the Midwest Dance Collective and operatic soloists for a series of "Magical Holiday Concerts" this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$50. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Stand Together with El Famous

Kevin Singleton and his band El Famous host and headline both nights of a two-night event at Bottom Lounge -- Stand Together -- featuring some of the heavy hitters on the Chicago-area music scene. $10 nets you sets from Deadships, Ryno, VCTMS, Skylines and Invictus, as well as El Famous, on Saturday; the same price gets you in Sunday to see Davlin, Speaking With Ghosts, Erabella, Spit and Lowcountry. Or plan ahead and get the two-night pass, which is also $10. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10 for single-night and two-night passes. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com. 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Seasonal satire

The Second City Touring Company brings its "Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue" -- which sends up everything from holiday films to family gatherings to carols -- at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $32-$46. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Villa Park native artist and musician Darren Vorel presents some of his work at "Art Will Fix You" Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8 and 9. - Courtesy of Darren Vorel

Villa Park native rocker Darren Vorel unleashes his visual creativity with a fine art show, featuring his mixed-media pieces and photography. Music by Tom Higgenson and Eric Vorel and a comedy performance by Kristen Toomey on Saturday. The Chicago Publishers Resource Center, 858 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago, chiprc.org. Free; darrenvorel.com. 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 9

Equestrian benefit

KYB Dressage presents the family-friendly equine fairy tale "The Spirit of the Horse" as a benefit for Horses Without Humans this weekend at Grand Prix Equestrian, 45W015 Welter Road, Maple Park. $20-$30. (224) 522-8743 or horseswithouthumans.org. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10

Choral Christmas

The Lakeside Singers continues its run of holiday concerts titled "Love and Joy Come to You" at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Road, Naperville, $35-$45, $25 seniors/students, $10 kids younger than 12. lakesidesingers.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

'Labor' of laughs

Fans of the podcast "My Dumb Friends!" and the album "Manual Labor Face" won't want to miss comedian Sean Donnelly performing standup at Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (630) 524-0001 or zanies.com. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

On the air

The Improv Playhouse Radio Players reprise their radio production of director Frank Capra's beloved "It's A Wonderful Life" complete with sound effects and 1940s-era commercials. Executive producer David Brian Stuart directs and stars as George Bailey, a big-hearted everyman from a small town who learns just how profoundly he affected his friends and family. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9 and 15-16, at 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. $5-$20. (847) 968-4529 or improvplayhouse.com.

'Mr. Show Business'

Black Ensemble Theater concludes 2017 with the premiere of "Sammy: The Story of Sammy Davis Jr.," a bio-musical about the famed song-and-dance man who went from vaudeville to Broadway to Las Vegas. Michael Adkins stars as Davis in writer/director Daryl D. Brooks' salute to the man known as Mr. Show Business. Previews begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at 4450 N. Clark St., Chicago. The show opens Dec. 17. $45-$65. (773) 769-4451 or blackensemble.org.

'SNL' alumni

Comedian Tim Meadows ("Saturday Night Live," "Son of Zorn") performs special standup performances this weekend at the Comedy Shrine, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. $25 plus a two-drink minimum. (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com. 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

For the USO

Westmont rock band Tomorrow's Alliance steps up for the United Service Organizations with another installment of the Tomorrow's Alliance Community Rocks Project. The free show -- also featuring Wompus, The Cave Dwellers, Thadeus Project and Dawnzy -- aims to raise funds for and awareness of the many projects undertaken on behalf of our armed forces and veterans by the USO. Come to support an afternoon of local music for a good cause. Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Free, but donations are encouraged to benefit the USO. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com. 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Courtesy of Zackery MichaelIndie rock band Spoon headlines 93XRT's Goose Island Holiday Jam at Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Chicago Theatre. -

You know a Spoon song the minute you hear it out in nature -- whether over the radio, on a TV show or in one of the band's numerous movie soundtrack appearances. After nearly 10 years on the grind, their 2002 breakout hit "The Way We Get By" set the deliberate pacing, the sharp, clear instrumentation and the clever lyrics as hallmarks of Spoon's indie sound. Recognizable? Yes. Predictable? Not at all. Catch them when they headline the 93XRT Goose Island Holiday Jam this weekend with New Jersey rock band Real Estate. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Tickets start at $74. (888) 609-7599 or wxrt.radio.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Concert highlights

• Misty Rivers Christmas Show: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Mooseheart's House of God, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart (Batavia). $10; kids, 12 or younger free. Visit mistyrivermusicmakers.org.

• Divine Riot, Orinoco: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Bungalow Joe's, 7406 Jensen Blvd., Hanover Park. Check venue for ticket info. (630) 830-8899.

Dancenter North revives "The Magic of the Nutcracker" for another run at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. - Courtesy of Dancenter North

• Dave Koz 20th Anniversary Christmas Tour: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Tickets start at $29.50. msg.com.

• Gina Gonzalez and the Wingmen: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Austin's Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. $5. (847) 549-1972 or fuelroom.com.

• Sander Kleinenberg, Kings of Class, Inphinity, GoodSex, DangerWayne, Nikho: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Spybar, 646 N. Franklin St., Chicago. $10. (312) 337-2191 or spybarchicago.ticketfly.com.

• Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash -- "A Million Dollar Christmas": 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $49-$65. atthemac.org.

• The Lettermen Christmas Show: 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tickets start at $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Riviera, Sea of Cars, Bleacher Days, Cup Check: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $5-$10. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com.

• Final Drive, Fools Brew, The Shape, Purge: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Underground Lounge, 952 W. Newport Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 871-4343 or theundergroundchicago.com.

• 93XRT Goose Island Holiday Jam featuring Spoon, Real Estate: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Tickets start at $35. msg.com.

• Melissa Etheridge: "Merry Christmas Baby": 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tickets start at $69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• She's Folks! Holiday Hootenanny: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $30-$35. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

• Irish Folk Session: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. (847) 577-7733 or peggykinnanes.com.

• Christopher David, Jeff Brown Goodbye 2017 Acoustic Show: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at Uncommon Ground, 3800 N. Clark St., Chicago. $10. (773) 929-3680 or uncommonground.com.

• "A Carpenters' Christmas": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $25. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

• Dead Harvest: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at Phyllis' Musical Inn, 1800 W. Division St., Chicago. Free. (773) 486-9862.

