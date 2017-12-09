Author events: DJ Mitch Michaels signs 'Doin' the Cruise' in Elmhurst

Otis Wilson will sign his book "If These Walls Could Talk: Chicago Bears" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville. Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshop

Mitch Michaels signs "Doin' the Cruise: Memories From a Lifetime in Radio and Rock & Roll" from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Elmhurst History Museum.

• After 50 years spinning tunes and tales on Chicago radio, disc jockey Mitch Michaels has written a book about his adventures called "Doin' the Cruise: Memories From a Lifetime in Radio and Rock & Roll." Michaels, who is currently an on-air personality at The River 95.9 WERV-FM in Aurora, will be at the Elmhurst History Museum's first floor gallery, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, for a meet-and-greet and to sign copies of his book. The free event is presented in conjunction with the museum's current exhibit, "Disco Demolition: The Night Disco Died," which closes Dec. 31. Books will be available to purchase for $20. Free limited parking is available in the museum's parking lot. (630) 833-1457 or elmhursthistory.org/.

• New York Times best-selling author James Rollins will talk about and sign his latest book, "The Demon Crown," during three local appearances. Meet him at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, along with Jamie Freveletti, at Volumes Bookcafe, 1474 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, (773) 697-8066 or volumesbooks.com/. Then from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, he'll be at The Standard Club, 320 S. Plymouth Court, Chicago, (312) 427-9100 or stclub.org/home. At 7 p.m. Monday, he'll do a presentation and book signing at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/.

• The improv experts at The Second City, led by Mark Bazer of "The Interview Show," explore the American Writers Museum, 180 N. Michigan Ave., second floor, Chicago, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, by interviewing staff, authors and professionals about the good, the bad and the very funny in American literature. RSVP required. $15 admission, includes one complimentary drink ticket, museum admission and a program. americanwritersmuseum.org/.

• Chicago-based writers Lori Rader-Day ("The Day I Died") and Jamie Freveletti ("Blood Run") will discuss and sign copies of their latest novels at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. This event is free and open to the public; refreshments will be served. Purchase one of their books from The Book Stall to enter the signing line. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com/.

• At 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, Sam Fels, editor and proprietor of "Faxes from Uncle Dale," an alternative print Blackhawks gameday program and blog, talks about growing up as a Blackhawks fan and how he parlayed his passion into the alternative fan's program and website. His book "Madison St. Station" will be available for purchase and signing at the event at the Glen Ellyn Public Library, 400 Duane St. Register at gepl.org/ or call (630) 469-0879.

• Former Chicago Bear and member of the 1986 Super Bowl champion team Otis Wilson will sign his book "If These Walls Could Talk: Chicago Bears" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/.

• Elizabeth Harmon will be signing copies of her romance novel "Shining Through" from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at This Old Book, 138 Center St., Grayslake. (847) 548-6951 or thisoldbook.com/.

• Bring the kids for a PJ storytime party (hot chocolate included) with author Sherri Duskey Rinker as she presents and signs "12 Sleighs of Christmas" at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Anderson's Bookshop, 5112 Main St., Downers Grove. Wear your jammies. Free, but registration is required. (630) 963-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/.

-- Caroline Linden