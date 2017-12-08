5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Tim Meadows brings his standup show to Aurora, while Melissa Etheridge rocks Christmas at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Here are five ideas for the weekend ahead. For others, check out dailyherald.com/calendar.

Improv Playhouse Radio Players

Radio charmer: Follow the familiar tale of big-hearted George Bailey when the Improv Playhouse Radio Players reprise their radio production of director Frank Capra's beloved "It's A Wonderful Life," complete with sound effects and 1940s-era commercials. It's at 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. $5-$20. (847) 968-4529 or improvplayhouse.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9 and 15-16.

Tim Meadows at Comedy Shrine

Enjoy a little comic relief when actor and "Saturday Night Live" alum Tim Meadows performs a series of special standup performances this weekend at the Comedy Shrine, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. $25 plus a two-drink minimum. (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com. 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9.

Hoffman Estates Winter Fest

Embrace the weather with the return of Hoffman Estates Winter Fest, 1400 Poplar Drive, Hoffman Estates. The event includes sleigh rides, crafts, s'mores, ice sculptures and more. Free admission. heparks.org. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Second City's 'Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue'

Yuletide yuks: Laugh at the lighter side of the season when The Second City Touring Company brings its "Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue" to the McAninch Arts Center this weekend at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $32-$46. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Melissa Etheridge at Arcada Theatre

The only one: Rock into the holidays with Grammy Award-winner Melissa Etheridge's "Merry Christmas, Baby" concert Sunday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $69-$125. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10.