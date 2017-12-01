5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

hello

Circus acts and classical music combine as Cirque Musica Holiday presents "Believe" Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre. Courtesy of Cirque Musica

Holiday happenings abound this weekend in the suburbs, from a Second City sendup in Aurora to a spectacle-filled concert in Rosemont. Here are five ideas. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Magical mix

Enjoy a spectacle-filled concert of classical music and circus acts when Cirque Musica Holiday presents "Believe" Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $25-$85. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Gift fair

Shop the days away at the 37th Annual Lambs Farm Holiday Lights Gift & Craft Fair at Arlington International Racecourse, 2920 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. Hundreds of booths offer merchandise. $8 for adults, free for kids younger than 15. holidaylightslambsfarm.com. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.

Dickens in Dundee

Get in the holiday spirit with the 30th annual Dickens in Dundee Winter Festival. The festival unfolds in downtown East and West Dundee and features living windows, Spirit of Christmas parade, Santa, petting zoo, crafts, gingerbread village, Festival of Trees and more. Free. dickensindundee.org. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Funny business

Laugh at the lighter side of the holidays when Chicago's best-known improv company brings seasonal sketch comedy to the suburbs with "The Second City's Nondenominational Christmas Show" at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.

Old-fashioned fun

Take the family to the Cantigny Holiday Festival at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Attractions include a Mistletoe Market, carolers, live reindeer and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free; $5 parking and small fees apply to some activities such as sleigh rides. (630) 260-8216 or cantigny.org. 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.