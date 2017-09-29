5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

A parade of animated film princesses and princes take to the ice this weekend in "Disney On Ice: Dream Big" at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

Dennis Quaid performs with the band The Sharks Saturday at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Associated Press, 2017

See another side of actor Dennis Quaid when he performs with the band The Sharks Saturday at St. Charles' Arcada Theatre. See what else is happening this weekend at dailyherald.com/calendar.

Dennis Quaid at Arcada Theatre

See another side of Dennis Quaid when the famed Hollywood actor performs with the band The Sharks at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$49. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

Johnny Appleseed Festival in Crystal Lake

Put your imagination to work for the scarecrow-decorating contest at the 25th Annual Johnny Appleseed Festival on Main Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Enjoy music, a petting zoo, the "Great Ball Race," pumpkin bowling, rides and more. $3-$5; free for kids younger than 3; $15 per family. downtowncl.org. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

Arts and Crafts Show at Lake County Fairgrounds

Take a look at handmade knickknacks and more at the Arts and Crafts Show at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $5. (847) 301-8543 or stepbysteppromotions.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

'Disney on Ice: Dream Big'

Animated princesses (and their princes) come to life in "Disney on Ice: Dream Big" at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $20-$60; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Scarecrow Trail at Morton Arboretum

Morton Arboretum's Scarecrow Trail returns featuring cutesy and creepy creations by Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts along the Meadow Lake Trail at the arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $9-$14; $8-$12 seniors; $6-$9 kids 2-17. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 7 a.m. to sunset Sunday, Oct. 1.