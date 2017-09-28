Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she has breast cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ays she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The star of "Veep" and "Seinfeld" posted word of her illness Thursday on social media. A spokeswoman for Louis-Dreyfus confirmed the posts were authentic. Associated Press/Sept. 17, 2017

Emmy-winning "Seinfeld" and "Veep" star Julia-Louis Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a note the actress posted Thursday on Twitter.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," she wrote. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

Louis-Dreyfus, 56, recently appeared at the Emmy Awards where she picked up her sixth consecutive trophy for best comedy actress for HBO's "Veep," in which she plays the embattled politician Selina Meyers in a parody of Washington, D.C., culture. "Veep," which will wrap up next year with its final season, also won best comedy for the third year in a row.