posted: 9/28/2017 6:00 AM

Take a seat for screening of 'Women's Balcony'

    A synagogue conflict in Jerusalem pits the women against the men in "The Women's Balcony."

 
Dann Gire
 
 

Classic Cinemas' First Wednesday Film Club presents "The Women's Balcony" at 1 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Charlestowne 18 Theaters, 740 E. Main St., St. Charles.

Dave Gathman, a former film critic and former board member of the Chicago Film Critics Association, will lead a brief discussion following the movie. Admission costs $5 for the matinee; $7 for the evening show.

"The Women's Balcony" chronicles the clash between the women of a synagogue and a conservative new rabbi who relegates them to a claustrophobic anteroom. They rebel. The First Wednesday Film Club is sponsored by Vintage 53 in St. Charles. classiccinemas.com.

• Dann Gire's Reel Life column appears in Friday's Time out! You can follow him on Twitter at @DannGireDHfilm.

