posted: 9/27/2017 7:00 AM

'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie engaged

  • FILE - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, Kit Harington, left, and Rose Leslie arrive at the LA Premiere of "Game of Thrones" at The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. The couple announced their engagement in the Times of London newspaper on Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON -- Kit Harington and his former "Game of Thrones" on-screen romantic partner, Rose Leslie, are engaged.

A formal notice published in the Times of London newspaper Wednesday announced the upcoming marriage of "Mr K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie." It describes the couple as "Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."

Harington and Leslie were a couple on the HBO series as Jon Snow and Ygritte. Leslie left the cast in 2014.

Her publicist and HBO didn't immediately offer comment Wednesday.

