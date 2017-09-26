Sound check: BrauerHouse Live! opens with David Allan Coe

Rebel country rocker David Allan Coe performs Friday, Sept. 29, at the new BrauerHouse Live! in Lombard.

Breaking in BrauerHouse Live!

Lombard's BrauerHouse is blowing wide the doors to its new, larger music venue -- BrauerHouse Live! -- with a night of renegade country and rock. Outlaw country pioneer David Allan Coe will break in the expanded, yet still intimate, new space with his colorful musical history and throaty rock. Country-western rockers Liar's Trial and Chicago's own Hodie Snitch join him for the party. BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $20-$25. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com. 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29

'Hold On'

Fans of the 2011 movie "Bridesmaids" should remember the hilarious cameo by pop trio Wilson Phillips. But going a little further back, they were riding the radio waves with their early '90s hit singles "Hold On," "Release Me," "Impulsive" and more. Catch them when they play with The Rembrandts at Waukegan's Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $35-$79.50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29

Playing for pit bulls

Grab your family and your friendly pups (on a leash) for the Rock Out for Rescues fundraiser, benefiting Peace for Pits at Chicago's ACTIVE! Dog Daycare and Boarding. Daniel Wade and Ryan Powers and the Secret Weapons will rock out outdoors, while DJ Czboogie and DJ Jeremiah Seraphine provide the indoor ambience, where you can enjoy food from competitive BBQ Grill Master Matt Ragan and craft brews from Revolution Brewery and Off Color Brewery. A silent auction and raffle will also be held. At ACTIVE! Dog Daycare and Boarding, 2550 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago. $40 in advance, $50 at the door, $45 at the door with donation of unopened dog food, toys or treats. (773) 278-7003 or rockoutforrescues.bpt.me. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Emotional Explosions

Explosions in the Sky knows joy, and they know sadness. And they're good at coaxing everything in between from their instruments. You may know this quartet of post-rock Texas musicians from their nearly 20 years performing, or more commercially from their signature airy, emotional instrumentals in the "Friday Night Lights" TV series and numerous big-screen appearances. But the live performances are where they really shine. You better believe I cried during "Your Hand in Mine" at Lollapalooza a few years back. And I'm willing to bet you will, too. Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $40. (773) 276-3600 or emptybottle.com. 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3

Shuffled tracks

What I've been listening to this week:

• "Ghost," a hard-rocking new track from Chicago experimental rock band Textures of Lions' recently released "Movement II." (Spotify, YouTube, Bandcamp)

• The daily grind gets a punky new perspective in Chicago band Dog & Wolf's "Clocks I" from their 2015 release, "Filler for the Vacancies." (Spotify, Bandcamp)

• Keep the good summer vibes going (Yes, I know it's technically fall!) with "Constructive Summer," an upbeat jam from The Hold Steady's 2008 release, "Stay Positive." (Spotify, iTunes, YouTube)

Friday Pilots Club returns to the scene with a performance at Bottom Lounge Friday, Sept. 29. - Courtesy of Friday Pilots Club

• Gallery-81, Keith Semple: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Empire Burger Bar, 48 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. (630) 355-9000 or empireburgerbar.com.

• Killing gods, UnderFire (album release), When We Was Kids, Silverside, Soulsharer: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Deville, Our Century In Pictures, Bullet to the Heart, The Group Conversation: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $10 suggested donation. sidestreetstudioarts.org.

• Non Exotic, Wayside Story, Autumn Reverie, The Inventors: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $6-$9. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

• Friday Pilots Club: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Grieves, Dem Atlas, Ajani Jones: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $20. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Belle Game plays Friday, Sept. 29, at the Aragon Ballroom in support of Broken Social Scene. -

• Broken Social Scene, Belle Game: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $65. (773) 561-9500 or aragonballroom.org.

• Chase Rice, Jacob Davis: 8:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $30. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

• EGi., Brothers Gow: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10-$15. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• matt pond PA, J Fernandez, Dogs At Large: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $18. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Screaming Females, Street Eaters, Rad Payoff: 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $13-$16. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Welshly Arms, Honors, The Million Reasons: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10.11. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Atlas Genius, Flor, Half the Animal: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $20. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Urban Pioneers: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. Free. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• The Shades (EP release): 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

