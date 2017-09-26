Breaking News Bar
 
Music
posted: 9/26/2017 7:00 AM

Robert Plant releases new track, announces 2018 tour

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this June 14, 2015, file photo, Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Plant announced his 2018 North American tour on Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

    FILE - In this June 14, 2015, file photo, Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Plant announced his 2018 North American tour on Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Robert Plant is going on tour in North America next year to support his upcoming album, "Carry Fire."

The former Led Zeppelin frontman announced Tuesday that his 2018 tour will begin Feb. 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He'll also visit New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles, among other cities. More dates will be announced later. Plant will be joined on the tour by his backing band, the Sensational Shape Shifters.

Plant has also released a cover of Ersel Hickey's "Bluebirds Over the Mountain" as the first track from "Carry Fire."

The album is set to hit music stores and begin streaming on Oct. 13.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account