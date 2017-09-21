Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 9/21/2017 7:23 AM

12-year-old ventriloquist wins 'America's Got Talent'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • This Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 photo shows Darci Lynne Farmer on "America's Got Talent" in Los Angeles. The 12-year-old girl is getting a $1 million prize and her own Las Vegas show after taking the âAmericaâs Got Talentâ crown on the season 12 finale of the NBC reality competition Wednesday. (Trae Patton/NBC via AP)

    This Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 photo shows Darci Lynne Farmer on "America's Got Talent" in Los Angeles. The 12-year-old girl is getting a $1 million prize and her own Las Vegas show after taking the âAmericaâs Got Talentâ crown on the season 12 finale of the NBC reality competition Wednesday. (Trae Patton/NBC via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- A 12-year-old girl is getting a $1 million prize and her own Las Vegas show after taking the "America's Got Talent" crown on the season 12 finale of the NBC reality competition.

Darci Lynne Farmer, of Oklahoma City, beat out another youngster, 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale, for the 'AGT' title Wednesday by garnering the most votes from viewers.

Farmer told The Associated Press after the show that she was "overcome with joy and luckiness." Judge Heidi Klum said the girl "is the full package," adding that "she really touched people's hearts" and "made people laugh at home."

Farmer is the third ventriloquist to win the competition. Season 2 champ Terry Fator performed a duet with Farmer on the season finale and worked with her on her scripts.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account