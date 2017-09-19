After 34 years as the City Colleges of Chicago's public television station, WYCC-Channel 20 will be going off the air -- a decision was prompted by the sale of its broadcast license in the FCC spectrum auction in April. The station will shut down Oct. 25. For full report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 9/19/2017 4:31 PM
Feder: WYCC-Channel 20 will be going off the air on Oct. 25
