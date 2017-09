'SNL' alum Jim Breuer to perform at Waukegan's Genesee Theatre

Comedian Jim Breuer will perform at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Associated Press/2010

Comedian Jim Breuer ("Saturday Night Live," "Kevin Can Wait") is headed to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan for a standup show at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

Tickets are $23 to $43 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22. Call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.