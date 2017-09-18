Chicago television celebrated the 35th anniversary of the Museum of Broadcast Communications with a fundraiser emceed by Bob Sirott that saluted founder and president Bruce DuMont. Also, media insiders are scratching their heads over a Facebook post suggesting a possible reunion of Eddie & Jobo. For more, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 9/18/2017 7:25 AM
Feder: Broadcast museum celebrates anniversary; Eddie and Jobo reunion?
