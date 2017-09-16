Weekend picks: David Koechner brings 'Chaos!' to Metropolis

Fright Fest returns to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee starting Saturday, Sept. 16. Courtesy of Six Flags Great America

Actor and comedian David Koechner ("Anchorman") is set to perform at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights on Saturday. Associated Press, 2013

'Anchorman' man

Get ready to laugh when actor/comedian David Koechner ("Anchorman," "Superior Donuts") performs his comedy show "Symphony of Chaos!" on Saturday at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $45-$50. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Thrills and chills

Fright Fest is back at Six Flags Great America with roving monsters, haunted areas and spooky shows aplenty. Get your fright on starting Saturday at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. $74.99 (discounts available online). (847) 249-1776 or sixflags.com/greatamerica. Select days and times between Saturday, Sept. 16, and Tuesday, Oct. 31

Chi-town native

Chicago comedian Jim Flannigan returns for a run of standup performances at Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 524-0001. $22 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

The Chicago Pet Show returns to the Libertyville Sports Complex Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17. - Daily Herald File Photo

Learn about animal adoptions and see the latest products for your cherished furry and feathered ones at the Chicago Pet Show this weekend at the Libertyville Sports and Fitness Complex, 1950 U.S. Highway 45, Libertyville. $7. (630) 385-4000 or (847) 367-1502 or chicagopetshow.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17

Crafty art

Marvel at one-of-a-kind handcrafted artwork and luxury items at the 33rd American Craft Exposition this weekend at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. $15 three-day admission; $25-$30 parking per car or van. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Objects d'art

The international contemporary art exhibition EXPO Chicago returns this week at the Navy Pier Festival Hall, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. $20 one-day admission; $40 four-day admission. (312) 867-9220 or expochicago.com. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Queens of the Stone Age headline Riot Fest Saturday, Sept. 16, in Chicago's Douglas Park. -

Riot Fest, probably your last stab at live music under the summer sun, rolls into Chicago's Douglas Park for a three-day festival this weekend with some of the biggest names in music, including Nine Inch Nails , Queens of the Stone Age, Jawbreaker, New Order, the Wu Tang Clan, The Menzingers and many more. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17, at Douglas Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive, Chicago. Single-day passes start at $79.98; two-day combo passes are $149.98; three-day passes are $198.98; VIP packages are available at riotfest.org.

The unauthorized spoof "90210: The Musical" plays at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago. - Courtesy of Broadway in Chicago

Have fun laughing at one of TV's most popular teen dramas when "90210: The Musical" begins a limited run starting this week at the Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. $35-$69. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17

Russian romance

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra launches its 2017-18 season with "Passionate Tchaikovsky" featuring soloist Dinara Klinton performing the Piano Concerto No. 1 this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65; $10 select student tickets. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. Klinton also will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. (847) 742-2411 or gailborden.info. ESO concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Ed Sheeran tours to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Saturday, Sept. 16. - Associated Press, 2014

Swoon to the pop and rock ballads of British singer/songwriter sensations Ed Sheeran and James Blunt in concert this weekend at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Sold out, though verified resale tickets might be available. $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

The '90s on tour

Saturday brings even more '90s musical joy to the Chicago area with two tours hitting town. "I Love the '90s: The Party Continues Tour," featuring Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, Biz Markie All-4-One, O-Town and more, takes over Highland Park's Ravinia Festival. And the "Love in the '90s Tour" brings Keyshia Cole, Case, Soul for Real, Total and more to the Chicago Theatre for a second year.

• "I Love the '90s: The Party Continues Tour" starts at 7 p.m. (gates open at 4 p.m.) Saturday, Sept. 16, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $46-$102. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org.

• "Love in the '90s Tour" takes the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $58.50-$128.50. (312) 462-6300 or thechicagotheatre.com.

Steely dance

The Chicago Sinfonietta joins with the NIU steel drum ensemble and Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre for two concerts titled "Trademark." The first performance is Saturday at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, $10-$62. The second performance is Monday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, $10-$99. (312) 284-1554 or chicagosinfonietta.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in Naperville and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, in Chicago

Phone home

Special 35th anniversary screenings of Steven Spielberg's blockbuster film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" occur today and Wednesday at select suburban movie theaters. Prices vary by venue, but largely $14. For a full list of venues and prices, visit fathomevents.com. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Sept. 17 and 20

Fiesta fun

Los Tigres Del Norte and Natalia Jiménez headline a special Fiesta Ravinia event complete with a Mexican-American art festival, cuisine and more today at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $65-$85 pavilion seating; $38 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 2 p.m. gates open; 6 p.m. concert start Sunday, Sept. 17

Rob Thomas with Matchbox Twenty performs during the "Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows: A Brief History Of Everything Tour," coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park Sunday, Sept. 16. - Associated Press

The '90s was a time all its own musically. The decade saw the birth of grunge and its stepbrother post-grunge, along with a resurgence of alternative rock, prodded by MTV's early-'90s efforts to keep the radio on TV. "Mr. Jones" was the breakthrough song for the California-based Counting Crows, which achieved mainstream success when the music video station started playing the song in heavy rotation. Rob Thomas and his band Matchbox Twenty joined the alternative-rock fray several years later, pounding the airwaves with "Long Day," "Real World," "Push" and "3 A.M.," followed up by Thomas' collaboration with Carlos Santana on the Grammy-winning "Smooth." Open a time capsule from the '90s when Counting Crows and Matchbox Twenty join forces for the "A Brief History of Everything Tour" stopping in Tinley Park this weekend at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $28; VIP packages are available. (708) 614-1616 or matchboxtwentyconcerts.com. 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Concert highlights

• Kevin Mileski: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Bliss Wine & Gifts, 201 S. Main St., Wauconda. (847) 526-7133 or blisswineandgifts.com.

Fall Out Boy returns home for a House of Blues show Saturday, Sept. 16. - Associated Press

• Fall Out Boy: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $40. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• Luke Bryan: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Tickets start at $67. (708) 614-1616 or livenation.com.

• Pine Street Band: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Rock. No cover. (847) 577-7733 or peggykinnanes.com.

• Black4, OUTdrejas, Fist-A-Gon: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Ivy Ford Band: 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Mickey Finn's Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Rock. No cover. (847) 362-6688 or mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

• Brian Allison: 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Board and Barrel, 218 S. Washington St., Naperville. Free. (630) 946-6823 or boardandbarrel.net.

• The Johnny Burnett Band: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, on the grounds of Capannari Ice Cream, 10 S. Pine St., Mount Prospect. Rock. Free. (847) 392-2277 or capannaris.com.

• BJ Thomas: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tickets start at $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Fairview, The Watsons: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $12-$15. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows -- "A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017": 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Rock. Tickets start at $18. (708) 614-1616 or livenation.com.

• Johnsmith: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. Grayslake Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Folk. Concert is sponsored by the Lake County Folk Club. Fingerstyle guitarist Merv Collins opens show. Suggested admission donation is $13-$18. (847) 602-8882 for reservations. thelakecountyfolkclub.org.

• Coast Modern, Salt Cathedral: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $15. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Wilde, Revolt Coda, Tall Green Pine: 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, Emporium Wicker Park, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.

• Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Rock. Tickets start at $69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Frances & the Foundation, Stereoviolet, Rebel Soul Revival, Arc & Stones: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

• Shooter Jennings, The Royal Hounds: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $20-$25. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Scotch the Filmmaker, Mama Jimi, Daylight Sinners, The Bishop's Daredevil Stunt Club, Half Full: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $10. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.