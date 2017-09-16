Author events: Mary Kubica, Wendy Walker talk suspense books in Lake Forest

• Catherynne M. Valente signs copies of her new middle-grade title, "The Glass Town Game," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.
• Authors Joan Colby, Linda Heuring, Ed Piotrowski, Christine Swanberg and Susan Van Kirk will be featured at the next Waterline Writers event at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, in the art gallery at Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St., Batavia. Piotrowski reads "A Fishy Encounter in the Retail Garden of Eden" from his memoir, "A Life Well Fished"; Susan Van Kirk reads "Rockin' Out" from her memoir, "The Education of a Teacher (Including Dirty Books and Pointed Looks)"; Linda Heuring reads "Nibbling at the Bloodstains" from her short story collection, "A Woman Walked into a Bar"; Christine Swanberg reads from her new poetry collection, "Wild Fruition"; and Joan Colby reads from "Carnival," one of her recent poetry collections. Admission is $3-$5. Books will be available for purchase. Food and wine available for purchase. Writers may bring a five-minute piece to share at the 8:30 p.m. open mic. waterlinewriters.org.
• Jeffery Brown signs copies of his new middle-grade title, "Lucy & Andy Neanderthal: The Stone Cold Age," at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.
• Dr. Partha Nandi signs copies of his book "Ask Dr. Nandi: 5 Steps to Becoming Your Own #Healthhero for Longevity, Well-Being, and a Joyful Life" at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.
• Middle grade-title authors Stephen Bramucci ("The Danger Gang and the Pirates of Borneo!")and Varian Johnson ("To Catch a Cheat") sign copies of their books at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase one of the authors' latest books from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.
• "Saving Marty" author Paul Griffin signs copies of his second middle-grade novel at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Anderson's Bookshop, 5112 Main St., Downers Grove. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Downers Grove. (630) 963-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.
• Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning Chicago journalist Ted Gregory signs copies of his book "Mary Jane's Ghost" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.
• Suspense authors Wendy Walker ("Emma in the Night") and Mary Kubica ("Every Last Lie") discuss their newest titles at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Lake Forest Book Store, 662 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Register by calling the Lake Forest Book Store at (847) 234-4420. lakeforestbookstore.com.
• "Little i" author Michael Hall signs copies of his newest picture book at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. To reserve a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.
• Robert Lustig signs copies of "The Hacking of the American Mind: The Science Behind the Corporate Takeover of Our Bodies and Brains" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.
• "Release" author Patrick Ness, the best-selling author of "A Monster Calls," signs copies of his newest book at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Center Stage Theater, 1665 Quincy Ave., #131, Naperville. To join the signing line, purchase the book from sponsor Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.
• Jennifer A. Nielsen signs copies of her middle-grade novel "Deadzone," the second installment in the "Horizon" series, at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.