Author events: Mary Kubica, Wendy Walker talk suspense books in Lake Forest

Suspense author Mary Kubica discusses her new book, "Every Last Lie," on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Lake Forest Book Store.

• Catherynne M. Valente signs copies of her new middle-grade title, "The Glass Town Game," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Authors Joan Colby, Linda Heuring, Ed Piotrowski, Christine Swanberg and Susan Van Kirk will be featured at the next Waterline Writers event at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, in the art gallery at Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St., Batavia. Piotrowski reads "A Fishy Encounter in the Retail Garden of Eden" from his memoir, "A Life Well Fished"; Susan Van Kirk reads "Rockin' Out" from her memoir, "The Education of a Teacher (Including Dirty Books and Pointed Looks)"; Linda Heuring reads "Nibbling at the Bloodstains" from her short story collection, "A Woman Walked into a Bar"; Christine Swanberg reads from her new poetry collection, "Wild Fruition"; and Joan Colby reads from "Carnival," one of her recent poetry collections. Admission is $3-$5. Books will be available for purchase. Food and wine available for purchase. Writers may bring a five-minute piece to share at the 8:30 p.m. open mic. waterlinewriters.org.

• Jeffery Brown signs copies of his new middle-grade title, "Lucy & Andy Neanderthal: The Stone Cold Age," at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Dr. Partha Nandi signs copies of his book "Ask Dr. Nandi: 5 Steps to Becoming Your Own #Healthhero for Longevity, Well-Being, and a Joyful Life" at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Middle grade-title authors Stephen Bramucci ("The Danger Gang and the Pirates of Borneo!")and Varian Johnson ("To Catch a Cheat") sign copies of their books at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase one of the authors' latest books from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• "Saving Marty" author Paul Griffin signs copies of his second middle-grade novel at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Anderson's Bookshop, 5112 Main St., Downers Grove. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Downers Grove. (630) 963-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning Chicago journalist Ted Gregory signs copies of his book "Mary Jane's Ghost" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Suspense authors Wendy Walker ("Emma in the Night") and Mary Kubica ("Every Last Lie") discuss their newest titles at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Lake Forest Book Store, 662 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Register by calling the Lake Forest Book Store at (847) 234-4420. lakeforestbookstore.com.

• "Little i" author Michael Hall signs copies of his newest picture book at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. To reserve a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Robert Lustig signs copies of "The Hacking of the American Mind: The Science Behind the Corporate Takeover of Our Bodies and Brains" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• "Release" author Patrick Ness, the best-selling author of "A Monster Calls," signs copies of his newest book at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Center Stage Theater, 1665 Quincy Ave., #131, Naperville. To join the signing line, purchase the book from sponsor Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Jennifer A. Nielsen signs copies of her middle-grade novel "Deadzone," the second installment in the "Horizon" series, at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.