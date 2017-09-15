5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Elvis Presley (Kavan Hashemian) belts out some of his biggest hits in Paramount Theatre's "Million Dollar Quartet" in Aurora. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Elvis in Aurora? Not quite, but the King does play a role in Paramount Theatre's "Million Dollar Quartet," one of many things to do this weekend in the suburbs. Here are five ideas. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Elgin Fringe Fest

Choose from a variety of performances -- from Shakespearean minstrels to a mentalist -- at the fourth annual Elgin Fringe Fest. The fest features more than 100 performances of music, dance, magic, comedy and more. Performances are at a number of different venues and are free, $5 or $10, plus a onetime purchase of a $3 festival button. A full fest pass costs $65. Tickets available at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. See elginfringefestival.com for exact times.

Fiestas at the Harbor

Celebrate Fiestas Patrias, Mexican Independence Day, at Fiestas at the Harbor. It's at The Harbor's Edge, 175 N. Harbor Place, Waukegan. The celebration includes entertainment, food and a parade at 1 p.m. Sunday starting at Robert Abbott Middle School, 1319 Washington St. Free. waukeganmainstreet.org. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17.

'Million Dollar Quartet' at Paramount Theatre

Take a stroll down music's memory lane when Paramount Theatre opens its season with "Million Dollar Quartet," the fictionalized account of a real-life meeting between Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley that occurred in 1956. Artistic director Jim Corti stages the revival at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $36-$64. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16; 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday Sept. 17.

Glendale Heights Oktoberfest

Oompah!: Keep the German food and beer flowing at the Sixth Annual Glendale Heights Oktoberfest in Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. The fest also features vendors, music, a pumpkin patch, a plant sale and more. $5 for adults after 4 p.m.; free for kids 16 and younger. glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com. 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 15; noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 16; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17; and 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Great America

Get in the Halloween spirit with the return of Fright Fest at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Roving monsters, haunted areas and spooky shows join regular rides and attractions. $74.99 (discounts available online). (847) 249-1776 or sixflags.com/greatamerica. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.