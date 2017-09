Feder: It's now 'Eric in the Morning with Melissa & Whip'

After 21 years as "The Eric & Kathy Show," Chicago's radio's top-rated morning program will officially be known as "Eric in the Morning with Melissa & Whip," sources said Tuesday. Host Eric Ferguson is expected to unveil the new name during Wednesday morning's show on WTMX FM 101.9, the Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary station. For full report, see robertfeder.com.