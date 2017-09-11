Feder: NBC 5 New Year's show won't be back -- but something will

NBC 5 is promising something for New Year's Eve, but it won't be the 2-year-old "Chi-Town Rising."

"Chi-Town Rising," Chicago's answer to New York's Times Square celebration on New Year's Eve, won't be back this year. But that isn't going to stop NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 from ringing in 2018, anyway. A station representative confirmed that a live New Year's Eve special will air again this year, but no details were available.