Sunday picks: Spend the night with Stevie Nicks at Ravinia

'Whole Lotta Trouble'

Stevie Nicks of the beloved band Fleetwood Mac makes her Ravinia Festival debut this weekend at 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $190-$200; $70-$75 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Sax around town

Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Frank Catalano is just one of many artists featured in the 6th annual St. Charles Jazz Weekend at multiple locations including Club Arcada, The Filling Station Pub & Grill, Rox City Grill, Baker Memorial Church and more. No admission charge, though a food and drink purchase advised at some venues. (630) 443-3967 or stcjazzweekend.com. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Pop painting hero

Get a look at the pop culture-inspired work of a rising Chicago artist in the exhibit "Hebru Brantley: Forced Field," starting this weekend at the Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. $9. (630) 834-0202 or elmhurstartmuseum.org. Exhibit continues 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays until Nov. 26

World Music Festival

The 19th Annual World Music Festival Chicago, produced by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, kicks off for eleven days starting Friday, Sept. 8. The festival -- with a diverse lineup of performers including Chicago's own Alfonso Ponticelli & Swing Gitan -- features performances across the city, including the Chicago Cultural Center, Millennium Park, Concord Music Hall, The Hideout, Green Mill and more. See cityofchicago.org for lineup of venues and full schedule through Sunday, Sept. 24. Free admission.

Festival of the Vine

Sip your way through downtown Geneva and savor the weekend at Festival of the Vine. The three-day fest includes samples of 26 different wines, a food tent, entertainment and more. Admission is free; tasting packages cost $5 to $16. North Fourth and State streets, Geneva. genevachamber.com. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Crooner haven

Barrington resident Ron Hawking revives his hit show "The Men and Their Music" honoring such 20th-century singing titans as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and more for a limited run at the Apollo Theater, 2540 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $25-$65. (773) 935-6100 or apollochicago.com. 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

'Musical Tales'

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra String Quartet honors Gail Borden Public Library's "Dinosaur Giants" exhibit with a special piece titled "Dinosaur Dance" during the "Musical Tales" concert at the library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. The performance also features works by Mozart and Bach. Before the concert, families can attend a musical instrument petting zoo, and after the show, they can meet some of the musicians. Refreshments will be served. Free. Tickets available at the main library and at the Rakow and South Elgin branches. (847) 742-2411 or gailborden.info. 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Uncensored comedy

The celebrated actor/writer/director Chris Rock returns to his roots to perform standup comedy on the road with the "Total Blackout Tour 2017" at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $49.50-$125. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Concert highlights

• High Wire, El Famous, Real Talk, Davlin, Commonweather: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, Township, 2200 N. California Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 384-1865 or townshipchicago.com.

• Real Horns, The King of Mars: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$15. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Tinkerbelles, Foul Tip, Space Blood: 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 276-3600 or empybottle.com.

• Pete Townshend's Classic Quadrophenia, featuring Pete Townshend, Billy Idol, Eddie Vedder, Alfie Boe, The Chicagoland Pops Orchestra and The Chicago Children's Choir: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $250-$1000. (847) 671-5100 or rosemont.com/theatre/events/pete-townshends-classic-quadrophenia.

• The Lucky Dutch, Augustus, She Rides Tigers: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, Emporium, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.

• Brenda K. Starr: 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, Joe's Live, MB Financial Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Latin. $20. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

• Ron Hawking with "The Men and Their Music": Runs through Sunday, Oct. 1, Apollo Theater, 2540 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Hawking performs songs made famous by legendary male vocalists, including Tony Bennett, Ray Charles and others. $25-$45. VIP tickets $65. For schedule, visit apollochicago.com. (773) 935-6100.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.