Local fall theater forecast: sunny with a good chance of social commentary

hello

Tamarus Harvell, from left, Patrick Agada, Christopher W. Jones, Julian Terrell Otis and Darren Patin star in Raven Theatre Company's Chicago premiere of "Choir Boy," by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney. . Courtesy of Christopher Semel

Barry Jenkins, left, and Tarell Alvin McCraney accept the award for best adapted screenplay for "Moonlight" during the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony. Raven Theatre opens its 35th season with McCraney's 2013 play, "Choir Boy." Associated Press

Alison Luff and Paul Alexander Nolan star in "Escape to Margaritaville," the new Broadway-bound musical by singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett. Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

A year ago, "Hamilton" was the hottest theater ticket in town.

And in many ways, it remains so. But Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop tuner about the Founding Father will get some competition this fall from "Escape to Margaritaville," the new Broadway-bound musical by singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

This breezy tale of a vacation romance, set to some of Buffett's best-loved songs, should lure legions of parrotheads to the theater and provide a pleasant counterpoint to more serious season offerings reflecting the charged political and social climate.

Female empowerment, social inequality, sexuality, immigration, politics and fake news are among the subjects theater artists will examine this fall. Here are some of the season's highlights:

Director Ivo van Hove remounts his acclaimed production of Arthur Miller's "A View From the Bridge" at the Goodman Theatre. - Photo by Jan Versweyveld

Belgian director Ivo van Hove, who won a 2016 Tony Award for his revival of Arthur Miller's "A View From the Bridge," remounts his acclaimed production at the Goodman Theatre. The season opener stars Ian Bedford as longshoreman Eddie Carbone, a second generation immigrant whose passion for a young woman leads him to commit the ultimate betrayal.

Through Oct. 15, at 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. (312) 443-3800 or goodmantheatre.org

'The Taming of the Shrew' at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

The women's suffrage movement serves as the backdrop for Chicago Shakespeare Theater's all-female production of William Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew," featuring additional dialogue by The Second City's Ron West who collaborated with director Barbara Gaines on 2008's acclaimed "The Comedy of Errors." The story unfolds in 1919 Chicago where members of a women's theater troupe find themselves pondering power, gender roles and politics as they rehearse the comedy. Gaines helms an all-star cast featuring Chicago area standouts E. Faye Butler, Heidi Kettenring, Hollis Resnik and Cindy Gold along with Broadway veteran Alexandra Henrikson ("Fish in the Dark") as Katherine and Crystal Lucas-Perry as Petruchio.

Sept. 16-Nov. 12, at 800 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. (312) 595-5600 or chicagoshakes.com

Rob Lindley plays Alison Bechdel's closeted father Bruce in Victory Gardens Theater's regional premiere of "Fun Home," the musical based on Bechdel's autobiographical graphic novel. - Courtesy of Adam Blaszkiewicz

Victory Gardens Theater presents the regional premiere of "Fun Home," the 2015 Tony Award-winning coming-of-age/coming-out musical by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori. It's based on Alison Bechdel's autobiographical graphic novel about her attempts to understand herself and her closeted father. Gary Griffin directs Marriott and Paramount Theatre veteran Danni Smith.

Sept. 19-Nov 12, at 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 871-3000 or victorygardens.org

Ryan Stajmiger and Anna Segatti rehearse for Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's revival of "Into the Woods." - Courtesy of The Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Having upped its game over the last two seasons, Metropolis is poised to embark upon its next great challenge: "Into the Woods," Stephen Sondheim's bittersweet musical about what happens to Grimm Brothers' characters after they get their happily ever after.

Sept. 21-Nov. 4, at 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com

Henry Godinez stars in Writers Theatre's "Quixote: On the Conquest of Self." - Courtesy of Joe Mazza

Henry Godinez stars as Don Quixote in Monica Horth and Claudio Valdes Kuri's interpretation of Miguel de Cervantes' 17th century novel of the same name. The Goodman Theatre artistic associate plays the disturbed, disillusioned Quixote, who sets out to restore chivalry and justice to the world. Kuri directs the production, which juxtaposes Cervantes' world with the present day.

Sept. 27-Dec. 17, at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. (847) 242-6000 or writerstheatre.org

'Choir Boy' at Raven Theatre

Raven Theatre opens its 35th anniversary season with the Chicago area premiere of "Choir Boy," by this year's Academy Award-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney ("Moonlight"). McCraney's 2013 play centers on a gay teenager at an all African American prep school who desperately wants to lead his school's acclaimed gospel choir. Raven co-founder Michael Menendian directs.

Sept. 27-Nov. 12, at 6157 N. Clark St., Chicago. (773) 338-2177 or raventheatre.com

'The Man-Beast' at First Folio Theatre

First Folio Theatre premieres Joseph Zettelmaier's werewolf tale "The Man-Beast," the final installment in his horror trilogy which includes "The Gravedigger" and "Dr. Seward's Dracula." The action unfolds in 18th century France, where a wild animal has ravaged both humans and animals prompting King Louis XVI to put a price on the beast's head.

Oct. 4-Nov. 5, at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook. (630) 986-8067 or firstfolio.org

Audrey Anderson appears in Lookingglass Theatre's and the Actors Gymnasium's revival of their signature work, "Hard Times," adapted from Charles Dickens' novel. - Courtesy of Sean Williams

Lookingglass Theatre Company, in association with The Actors Gymnasium, opens its 30th anniversary season with a remount of one of its signature, circus-inspired works, 2001's "Hard Times." Adapted and directed by Heidi Stillman from Charles Dickens' critique of industrial society and utilitarian philosophy, the play centers on children denied fanciful pursuits, dehumanized workers and corrupt employers.

Oct. 4-Jan. 14, 2018, at Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. (312) 337-0665 or lookingglasstheatre.org

'The Skin of our Teeth' at Remy Bumppo Theatre

Kareem Bandealy stars as patriarch George Antrobus in Remy Bumppo's 75th anniversary production of Thornton Wilder's tragicomedy about an every-family that survives environmental disasters, war and other cataclysmic events by the skin of their teeth. Krissy Vanderwarker directs.

Oct. 4-Nov. 12, at The Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 404-7336 or remybumppo.org

'Newsies' at Marriott Theatre

New York City's newsboy strike of 1899, which helped establish child-welfare and fair-labor laws, inspired "Newsies," the musical by Alan Menken and Harvey Fierstein based on the 1992 film of the same name. Joseph Jefferson nominee Alex Sanchez directs and choreographs Marriott Theatre's regional premiere of the exuberant show.

Oct. 25-Dec. 31, at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com

'Fade' at Victory Gardens Theater in cooperation with Teatro Vista

Victory Gardens Theater and Teatro Vista collaborate on "Fade," a new play by Tanya Saracho ("How to Get Away with Murder," "Girls"). Teatro Vista's Sandra Marquez directs this behind-the-scenes dramedy about a Mexican-born woman hired to write for a TV drama who discovers the studio's Mexican-born custodian is a wellspring of plot ideas. Problems arise, however, when her stories blur with his.

Nov. 4-Dec. 23, at 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 871-3000 or victorygardens.org

Tracy Letts and Anna D. Shapiro, seen here in rehearsal for "August: Osage County" at Steppenwolf Theatre in 2007, reunite for their fifth collaboration on Letts' political comedy "The Minutes." - Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright Tracy Letts reunites with Tony Award-winning director Anna D. Shapiro for their fifth collaboration, the pre-Broadway run of Letts' new political comedy "The Minutes" about the seedy side of small-town politics. Steppenwolf's premiere features ensemble members Francis Guinan, William Petersen, Sally Murphy, James Vincent Meredith, Ian Barford and Kevin Anderson.

Nov. 9-Dec. 31, at 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org

'Escape to Margaritaville' at the Oriental Theatre

One of the season's most eagerly awaited productions is the pre-Broadway run of this new musical by singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett featuring such well-loved tunes as "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and "Come Monday" along with new songs. The boy-meets-girl tuner by writers Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl") and Mike O'Malley ("Shameless") centers on a charming bartender at an island resort who falls for a career-obsessed tourist. 2017 Tony Award-winning director Christopher Ashley ("Come From Away") directs.

Nov. 9-Dec. 2, at the Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com

'Wild Boar' at Silk Road Rising

Silk Road Rising marks its 15th anniversary season with the U.S. premiere of "Wild Boar," a drama about media manipulation and fake news. Written by Candace Chong and adapted by David Henry Hwang, the play is about the efforts of students to publicize the truth behind the disappearance of their controversial professor.

Nov. 9-Dec. 17, at the Historic Chicago Temple Building, 77 W. Washington St., Chicago. (312) 857-1234 or silkroadrising.org

Other productions worth checking out this fall include: Kate Fry as poet Emily Dickinson in Court Theatre's "The Belle of Amherst," Drury Lane Theatre's revival of the taptastic tuner "42nd Street" in Oak Brook Terrace and Firebrand Theatre's inaugural production of the rock-infused musical "Lizzie," which casts the supposed murderess Lizzie Borden in a new light.

Also on tap is Paramount Theatre's "Million Dollar Quartet" revival in Aurora, Red Theater's premiere of its Deaf/Hearing adaptation of "Cyrano," Shattered Globe Theatre's Chicago premiere of "The Heavens are Hung in Black" about Abraham Lincoln in the months before his Emancipation Proclamation, and Steppenwolf Theatre's production of Jessica Dickey's "The Rembrandt," starring John Mahoney in a story of a museum guard who journeys through time after touching a famous painting.